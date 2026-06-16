TikTok-related crime investigations in Salford more than doubled in a year, according to police figures released as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced plans for an under-16 social media restriction expected to include TikTok.

Greater Manchester Police investigated 168 offences connected to the video-sharing platform in Salford in 2025, representing a 110% rise compared with the previous year, per Salford Now.

The figures, obtained by personal injury solicitors JF Law through Freedom of Information requests, came as the government confirmed plans to restrict access to some of the most popular social media platforms for children under 16.

TikTok, alongside platforms including Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram, X, and Facebook, is expected to fall under the proposed rules, which the source says are due to come into force by spring 2027.

TikTok-Linked Crimes Raise Questions Over Online Safety Risks

The figures do not show that TikTok alone caused the offences recorded by police. Instead, the platform was mentioned in crime reports because it was considered relevant to the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

Across Greater Manchester, TikTok was referenced in 3,643 offence reports between 2023 and 2025. More than 90 children were targeted in incidents connected to the app during that period, according to the figures provided by JF Law.

Sexual offences were among the cases recorded. The data showed 32 rape offences linked to the app over the three years, rising from three cases in 2023 to 19 in 2024. Other sexual offences also increased, with 185 cases recorded between 2023 and 2025, including a rise from 24 incidents in 2023 to 108 in 2025.

The figures included cases involving children of different ages. Three incidents involved primary-aged children under 10, while 88 recorded offences affected children aged between 10 and 17.

Greater Manchester Police said it was continuing to educate parents, carers, and children about staying safe online as technology develops and access to internet-enabled devices increases.

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A force spokesperson said anyone who believed they had been a victim of crime through social media could contact police at any time. The force added that it would provide support, investigate reports thoroughly, and take action against offenders, while treating victims with dignity and respect.

Data Ahead Of Social Media Restrictions

The government's planned restrictions followed a consultation that received more than 116,000 responses from parents, children, and experts. It said nine in 10 parents supported a social media ban.

The UK's under-16 social media ban means children younger than 16 will be blocked from creating or using accounts on major platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, and X. The rules mean the technology companies are responsible for checking users' ages.

While the proposed rules would apply to several major platform, they exclude services such as educational platforms, e-commerce sites, and music streaming services.

Ellie Lamey, a Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority specialist at JF Law, said the figures showed the scale of concerns surrounding online harm.

'The sheer volume of these cases is a stark warning to parents and authorities alike,' she said.

'We are seeing everyday platforms being weaponised by predators to target our youngest and most vulnerable, turning what should be a harmless online space into a digital hunting ground.'

Lamey added that online abuse, including cyber-stalking and harassment, could have serious consequences for victims and families. She said legal support was available for people affected by such crimes.

TikTok said in its Safety and Civility community guidelines that it does not allow violent threats, promotion of violence, incitement to violence, or promotion of criminal activities that may harm people, animals, or property.

The company also said: 'If there is a specific, credible, and imminent threat to human life or serious physical injury, we report it to relevant law enforcement authorities.'

The Salford figures arrive as policymakers continue examining how children interact with social media platforms and how companies, parents, and authorities should respond to online risks. The proposed restrictions are expected to come into force in spring 2027.