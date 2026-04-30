A waitress at La Vallee café in Essendon, north Melbourne, was left with a chipped tooth and severe shock after she was violently attacked when a stranger smashed plates into her face in a random incident captured on CCTV.

The disturbing footage, recorded on Anzac Day, shows the woman walking past the café before striking the worker without warning, an act that has triggered a police investigation and widespread public outrage across Australia.

Shocking CCTV Captures Unprovoked Attack

The CCTV footage from La Vallee café shows the waitress carrying plates as she moved around a corner just after lunchtime on April 25. A woman walking in the opposite direction appeared to almost collide with her before suddenly slamming the plates up into her face. The attacker then knocked the remaining dishes to the ground and walked away as if nothing had happened.

The incident, now widely referred to as the Le Vallee Cafe Smashed Plates Incident, has circulated rapidly online after being shared by the venue. Customers seated outside were seen reacting in shock, with some rushing to assist staff as the waitress was led inside to recover from the sudden assault.

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Cafe Owner Describes 'Sickening' Incident and Injury

Co-owner Josh Rabie described the attack as 'sickening' and said staff initially believed it may have been an accidental collision until the CCTV footage was reviewed.

'It was pretty sickening,' he said, as cited by the Daily Mail. 'When the waitress came in, I thought it might have just been a collision but then I checked the CCTV footage. It's something you wouldn't expect, and something you wouldn't want to happen. There was no reason.'

The waitress suffered a chipped tooth in the attack but has since returned to work. Rabie confirmed she received immediate dental treatment from a local business, though further care may be required. He also said staff supported her inside the café while she calmed down following the incident.

Police Investigation Underway in Assault

Victoria Police confirmed that the incident has been reported and an investigation is now underway. Officers are working to identify the woman involved, who is described as wearing a black long-sleeve top, light blue jeans, sunglasses, and a distinctive silver necklace. She was also carrying iced coffee bottles and a black jacket at the time of the assault.

Authorities have urged anyone who witnessed the Melbourne café assault or who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the Essendon area to come forward as enquiries continue.

Community Reaction to Viral CCTV Footage

The footage quickly went viral, prompting a strong reaction from the public and hospitality industry figures. Many online users condemned the attack, describing it as unprovoked and alarming, particularly given the victim was simply performing her job at the time.

Public figures and local residents also expressed concern about increasing aggression towards hospitality workers. Melbourne entrepreneur Adrian Portelli commented that the behaviour 'needs to be stamped out,' reflecting wider frustration over the incident.

Aftermath and Workplace Support

In the aftermath of the Le Vallee Cafe Smashed Plates Incident, local businesses have rallied around the café and its staff. A nearby dental clinic offered to repair the waitress' tooth free of charge, while another hospitality venue extended an invitation for a meal once she has recovered.

Rabie said the support has been overwhelming for staff who were shaken by the event. 'Everyone has been super supportive, we are so thankful and grateful,' he said.

While the focus has largely been on the assault itself and the police investigation, some online discussions have also raised questions about the practical aftermath of the incident, including responsibility for damaged items during the attack. The café has not publicly commented on any such internal matters.