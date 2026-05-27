When Savannah Guthrie returned to television screens more than two months after taking a leave following her mum Nancy Guthrie being reported missing, viewers saw the familiar smile and calm delivery that have defined her career for years. Behind the scenes, however, reports suggest the 'Today' anchor is struggling to balance public responsibilities with the emotional strain of her mother Nancy Guthrie's ongoing disappearance.

According to insiders, Savannah is still 'grieving' her mother's absence, and despite showing up at work, she reportedly could not hide her heartbreak. The TV personality keeps adding more workload to her plate, probably to keep her busy, but those around her are already starting to get worried for her.

Savannah Guthrie's Relentless Schedule Sparks Worry Behind The Scenes

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People reportedly close to Savannah Guthrie have become increasingly worried about the veteran broadcaster as she continues taking on professional commitments while coping with a deeply personal crisis. Guthrie has reportedly been pushing herself despite mounting emotional pressure.

'People around Savannah are worried because she never stops,' said 'Naughty But Nice' substack owner Rob Shuter. 'She's grieving, she's under pressure at "Today," ratings are tightening, and instead of slowing down, she keeps adding more work.'

The concerns reportedly intensified after Guthrie resumed her broadcasting duties. Sources alleged the presenter has struggled emotionally off-camera, occasionally breaking down in tears during commercial breaks while attempting to maintain composure during live segments.

On 6 May, Savannah made headlines when she abruptly exited the show without explanation. However, she returned to the programme the following day. The incident fuelled speculation about the toll the situation may be taking on her well-being. However, neither Guthrie nor NBC has publicly addressed the claims.

An Emotional 'Today' Comeback After Months Of Heartache

Guthrie returned to 'Today' on 6 April following an extended leave connected to her mother's disappearance. Her comeback was met with a warm reception from colleagues and viewers, many of whom had expressed support throughout her absence.

'Good morning, welcome to TODAY on this Monday morning,' Savannah said at the start of the show. 'We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home.'

Her co-hosts also welcomed her back warmly on air, while audience members flooded social media with supportive messages. Although Guthrie maintained her professional demeanour throughout the broadcast, viewers noted the emotional weight surrounding her return.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing in February. She was last seen on 31 January, and her disappearance prompted widespread concern, leading Savannah Guthrie to step away from her television duties temporarily. Authorities have continued searching for answers, but no major breakthrough has been publicly announced.

'Wordle', Work And Grief: How Savannah Keeps Moving Forward

Even as she resumed work at 'Today', Guthrie also continued preparations for NBC's 'Wordle' adaptation, a project she previously described as personally meaningful because of its connection to her mother.

Savannah told the New York Times that 'Wordle' had been a point of connection between her and her mother, Nancy. In December, she showed the Guthrie matriarch the pilot episode.

'Everything is strange right now,' Savannah said. 'It's strange to get up and do the "Today" show every day, and it's strange to say that I'm going to do a game show when your heart is broken.'

She added that 'nothing changed' and acknowledged that going through life while still searching for her missing elderly mum was 'not easy'. However, she added, 'I'm determined to put one foot in front of the other. And this is a joyous thing.'

Savannah is clearly balancing grief and her professional obligations. Hopefully, the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's case will have a breakthrough soon.