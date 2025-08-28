A new set of games valued at over £118 (approximately $149) is coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers on 2 September 2025, offering players a mix of puzzle-solving, farming, and psychic espionage.

Players who already subscribe to PlayStation Plus Essential will have access to Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder at no additional cost, as long as they claim them during the monthly window. The offer runs until 6 October 2025.

What Are September's Free PlayStation Plus Games?

Psychonauts 2 is a story-driven platformer originally released in 2021 by Double Fine. Players step into the mind of Raz, a young psychic working for a secret agency trying to root out a mole. The game is available for PlayStation 4.

Stardew Valley, first launched in 2016, is a farming and life simulation game made by solo developer Eric Barone. The game allows players to grow crops, raise animals, explore caves, and build relationships in a rural town. This version is also available for PlayStation 4.

Viewfinder is a first-person puzzle game released in 2023 for both PS4 and PS5. Players use a camera to alter landscapes by placing photos into the world, which become walkable objects. It's a mechanic-focused game built around visual experimentation.

When and How to Get September's PS Plus Games

All three games will be available for download starting 2 September 2025. They must be added to a subscriber's library by 6 October 2025. After this window, they will be replaced by the October titles.

What many fans love about PlayStation Plus is that the subscription offers value-for-money access to online multiplayer gaming, monthly free games, exclusive discounts, and cloud storage for saved data. There are three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. Essential includes core benefits like online play and monthly games. Extra adds access to a large catalogue of PS4 and PS5 titles. Premium includes all previous benefits, plus classic games, time-limited trials, and cloud streaming for supported regions.

To claim September's PS Plus games, players must have an active PlayStation Plus membership of at least the Essential tier and above. Once added, the games remain accessible as long as the subscription is active. If the membership lapses, access is suspended until it's renewed.

How PlayStation Plus Monthly Games Work

PlayStation Plus Essential is Sony's entry-level subscription service. It costs £62.99 annually (approximately $79.99), or £6.99 monthly (approximately $8.85), and includes access to online multiplayer, cloud storage, and discounts on the PlayStation Store.

Each month, subscribers receive two or three games at no extra cost. These are different from the Game Catalogue available to Extra and Premium members, which features a rotating library. Once claimed, monthly games remain in the subscriber's personal library as long as their subscription remains active.

Last Chance to Grab August's Line-up

Before September's titles go live, players still have until 1 September 2025 to claim August's selection. These include Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One's Justice 2.

As with any PS Plus monthly game, they must be added to a subscriber's library during the active period to keep access. Missing the deadline means losing the opportunity to claim them.

Value Breakdown and What to Expect

Combined, Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder have a retail value exceeding £118 (approximately $149). This continues Sony's pattern of including popular and well-reviewed titles in the monthly line-up.

The games are available for download via the PlayStation Store or directly through the PS4 or PS5 console dashboard. Players are advised to check their region's PlayStation Plus page, as titles and availability can vary slightly by location.