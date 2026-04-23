Jelly Roll has admitted he has 'lost his way' during his widely followed weight loss journey after a broken collarbone and holiday indulgence disrupted his fitness routine, leaving him avoiding the scales and reflecting on recent setbacks.

The 41-year-old country and rap artist revealed in a recent YouTube video that he has stepped away from strict discipline in recent months after reaching a major milestone in his transformation.

He also confirmed that an injury late last year forced him to pause exercise entirely, contributing to both physical and emotional challenges as he continues his weight loss journey.

Weight Loss Journey After Dramatic Transformation

As reported by People, the singer's transformation has been widely followed since he began his weight loss journey in 2023, when he weighed over 500 lbs.

Since then, he has undergone a significant transformation, losing approximately 275 lbs and becoming a prominent public figure for body change and recovery.

His progress reached a major milestone earlier this year when he appeared on the cover of Men's Health, symbolising the success of his long-term commitment to improving his health.

Despite this achievement, he has now acknowledged that maintaining momentum has become more difficult following recent setbacks.

Holiday Break and Lifestyle Change

In his video, Jelly Roll explained that after reaching a key goal in his weight loss journey, he chose to relax his routine over the holiday period.

He said he decided to 'enjoy the holidays' after several years of strict discipline, which included large meals over Thanksgiving, his birthday, and Christmas. The change in routine marked a clear shift away from his structured diet and fitness plan.

He suggested that this period of indulgence played a role in disrupting his progress, especially as it coincided with an unexpected injury that further limited his ability to stay active.

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Broken Collarbone Forced Exercise Pause

Shortly before Christmas, Jelly Roll suffered a broken collarbone, which significantly affected his ability to maintain physical activity. The injury forced him to stop running, walking, and other forms of exercise for a period of time.

He explained that the sudden halt in movement made it difficult to stay consistent with his fitness goals, particularly as he had already stepped away from his usual routine during the holiday season.

The combination of reduced activity and dietary changes contributed to what he described as a loss of direction in his weight management journey.

Avoiding the Scale and Emotional Struggles

Jelly Roll also spoke openly about the emotional impact of his recent setbacks, admitting that he has been avoiding weighing himself out of fear of what the results might show.

He said he felt 'scared' to step on the scales and acknowledged feeling 'bloated' and 'off track' compared with his earlier progress.

Despite this, he eventually weighed in at 276.2 lbs on 10 April, revealing a gain of around 12 lbs. He admitted that avoiding regular weigh-ins had made it harder to stay accountable during this period.

Plans to Continue Weight Loss Journey and Marathon Goal

Despite recent challenges, Jelly Roll said he remains committed to continuing his weight loss journey. He stated that he still wants to reach a maintenance weight and plans to lose a further 40 to 50 lbs.

He also revealed an ambitious new goal of running the New York City Marathon in November, a challenge he said he had never previously considered.

Alongside fitness goals, he added that he would like to achieve a shirtless magazine shoot as part of documenting his transformation, describing it as part of a broader personal milestone in his ongoing health journey.