KEY POINTS Oscar-nominated for his role as Kicking Bird in 'Dances With Wolves'.

Celebrated Canadian First Nations actor and Order of Canada honouree.

Starred in 'The Green Mile', 'Thunderheart', 'Maverick' and 'Wind River'.

Graham Greene, the pioneering Canadian First Nations actor best known for his Oscar-nominated role as Kicking Bird in Kevin Costner's 1990 western Dances with Wolves, has died at the age of 73. He passed away on September 1 in a Toronto hospital after a prolonged illness, his representatives confirmed. Born in 1952 on the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario, Greene worked as a draftsman, steelworker and roadie before finding his calling on stage in the 1970s. His breakthrough in Dances with Wolves brought him global recognition and an Academy Award nomination, paving the way for Indigenous actors in Hollywood.

Over the next four decades, Greene built a remarkable career with memorable roles in Thunderheart, Maverick, Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Green Mile, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Wind River and Molly's Game. He also appeared in acclaimed television series including Reservation Dogs, Echo, 1883, Tulsa King and The Last of Us.

Greene's legacy will be remembered not only through his acclaimed performances but also through the opportunities he created for Indigenous talent. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Hilary Blackmore, daughter Lilly Lazare-Greene and grandson Tarlo.