The cause of Michelle Trachtenberg's untimely death has finally been revealed. The 39-year-old actress, known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, died of natural causes linked to complications from diabetes mellitus, according to the New York City medical examiner's office.

Mayo Clinic defines diabetes mellitus, or commonly known as diabetes, is a chronic health condition where the body struggles to regulate blood sugar levels due to issues with insulin production or response. When not managed properly, it can lead to serious health problems, including kidney failure, nerve damage, and heart disease.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 840 million people in the world are living with this common condition, with a combination of medication, dietary changes, and regular monitoring. However, when complications develop—particularly those affecting major organs—they can become life-threatening.

Trachtenberg was found unconscious in her Manhattan apartment in February 2025. However, no autopsy was conducted, and toxicology tests confirmed that diabetes-related complications were responsible.

Why Was No Autopsy Performed?

Since her passing in February, Trachtenberg's death has become a matter of discussion, with many questioning why no autopsy had been performed. According to reports, Trachtenberg's family, who are Orthodox Jews, opposed the procedure due to religious beliefs.

In traditional Jewish law, autopsies are generally discouraged unless there is a compelling legal or public health reason. The religion places strong emphasis on the dignity of the deceased, with a belief that the body should be returned to the earth as intact as possible. Dissecting or removing organs from the body is considered a desecration in most circumstances.

However, there are exceptions, such as suspected foul play or the possibility of saving lives through medical discovery, but in Trachtenberg's case, the medical examiner saw no reason to override the family's wishes.

Orthodox Jewish Beliefs and Burial Practices

As per Orthodox Jewish customs, a prompt burial is performed, often within 24 hours of death, prioritising preserving the body in its natural state. In many Jewish communities, even when tragedy strikes suddenly, quick arrangements are made without post-mortem procedures unless absolutely necessary.

This approach is rooted in respect for the deceased and the belief in the sanctity of the human body, which is seen as a vessel created by God. In Trachtenberg's case, her family followed these customs closely, reportedly declining an autopsy in line with their religious convictions.

A Private Battle Behind the Spotlight

As she rarely spoke about her personal health publicly, Trachtenberg's fans were not aware of her medical condition. According to reports, she is also believed to have undergone a liver transplant prior to her death. However, the specific details regarding the surgery remain unclear, but the medical examiner's ruling confirmed that the cause of death was not related to surgery complications or external factors, but to natural consequences of diabetes.

Although diabetes is a common condition, but the fact that Trachtenberg was struggling with its extremity in private makes it disheartening and shocking to fans and colleagues alike.

Trachtenberg's longtime co-star from Gossip Girl and good friend, Blake Lively, was among the celebrities who mourned her passing on social media. 'She was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctively herself,' Lively said. 'She did everything 200%.'

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy, mourned her with a heartfelt message quoting the show, vowing to 'live... for you.'

Michelle Trachtenberg's life may have ended too soon, but she will be remembered through her work and lasting impact she left on those who knew her —and by generations of fans who grew up watching her onscreen. Hopefully, now with her cause of death revealed, the fuss around her death will come to a close and will allow her family to grieve and further move on in life.