ITV has officially cancelled David Tennant's The Genius Game, ending the broadcaster's experiment with this unique quiz show. The announcement came in August 2025 during the Edinburgh TV Festival.

ITV revealed it would not renew the show after disappointing ratings and challenges with audience reception. The decision surprised some, especially given David Tennant's popularity.

ITV Axes David Tennant's The Genius Game

Kevin Lygo, ITV's Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, confirmed the axing in a straightforward manner. During the TV Festival, he admitted The Genius Game 'was a good try' but the audience simply did not arrive.

Lygo said, 'it was a bit complicated' for the general viewer. He noted some fans, particularly younger viewers, were passionate about the show and disappointed by its end. Despite this, ITV decided not to continue. The ITV official acknowledged the difficulties of launching a brand-new format in a competitive market.

'There are no current plans for more episodes of Genius Game, but the current series is still available for audiences to enjoy on ITVX,' said Lygo via The Sun.

ITV's Most Expensive Flop in Years

David Tennant's The Genius Game represented a major investment for ITV, costing approximately £2.5 million to produce. This made it one of the channel's most expensive projects recently, as reported by The Guardian.

When it premiered in April 2025, the show drew 1.2 million viewers—a modest start. However, ratings quickly dropped: the second episode fell to 846,000 viewers, while the finale aired to just 661,000 in a prime evening slot. In response, ITV cut the weekly episode count from two to one. Despite efforts, numbers continued to decline, sealing the show's fate.

The Genius Game Is Too Complicated

At the heart of ITV's cancellation was the show's complex mechanics. Adapted from a South Korean original, The Genius Game challenged contestants through mentally demanding, strategic puzzles. Players used social manipulation and intellectual skill to survive rounds and win cash prizes.

David Tennant appeared as 'The Creator,' guiding participants through intricate challenges. While the format was innovative, many viewers found it hard to follow. ITV described the complexity as a key reason the show didn't connect with the wider audience, limiting mainstream appeal.

Some Viewers Get It, Some Don't

Audience reactions to the show were mixed. Some praised it for its clever design and refreshing approach. One viewer tweeted positive comments about the show's focus on intelligence and strategy.

Genius Game had a good concept but the players were so boring.



Get some more cunning people in there that play the game like it’s meant to be played and it’d be more interesting.



But I think itv already sacked it so whatever xD — German Idiot 🦥 (@webleed_thesame) August 6, 2025

However, plenty of others found the format confusing, especially after a long day. Some viewers expressed frustration, calling it too complicated for a prime-time slot and preferring simpler entertainment. This split reception created challenges for ITV in building a consistent viewer base.

What's Next for David Tennant

The end of The Genius Game does not affect David Tennant's career significantly. ITV's decision only pertains to this show. Tennant remains closely linked with Doctor Who, the iconic sci-fi series that first made him a household name.

Rumours have circulated about his return for special episodes alongside Billie Piper after the unexpected early exit of Ncuti Gatwa, the current Doctor. This suggests Tennant's popularity and career continue strong despite the cancellation.