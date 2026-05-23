Tulsi Gabbard has decided to put her husband, Abraham Williams, first as he battles an extremely rare form of bone cancer. Gabbard, who served as Donald Trump's director of national intelligence, wed her husband in 2015.

Gabbard's duties for the Trump administration will officially end on June 30. In a recent post, she said that she wants to stay by Williams' side and support him fully in his battle. Gabbard added that it's now time for her to step up because throughout the past 11 years of their marriage, Williams has always been her rock.

Below are five photos to get a glimpse of Williams' colourful life with his wife.

An Athlete at Heart

Williams is an athlete who competed at the Tactical Games two years ago. On his Instagram account, he shared a photo of himself in action during one of his competitions.

'Competing at @thetacticalgames was something I've been wanting to do for a while now. I got to join them for Nationals this past November, and it was as hard and rewarding as I thought it would be. I definitely found new horizons of how hard I can push my mind and my body. It was an incredible learning experience surrounded by an amazing community of people. This is just the beginning. Looking forward to a kick ass 2025!' he captioned the snap.

A Cinematographer by Profession

Williams works as a cinematographer and steadicam operator. Every now and then, he shares photos and videos from the set of his projects. In one of his snaps, he can be seen holding a video camera while filming.

A Wonderful Husband

Williams' social media account is filled with photos of his wife, Gabbard. The couple first met in 2012 after Williams volunteered at one of Gabbard's campaign advertisements. They had been inseparable ever since.

On one Valentine's Day years ago, Williams shared an adorable snap of himself hugging his wife. 'This one... forever,' he captioned the photo.

Couple Goals

Williams also appears to be the type of person who remembers important occasions and shares them online. On their fifth wedding anniversary, Williams made sure to share a photo of himself and his wife on his Instagram account.

'Happy anniversary love!!! I can't believe it's been 5 years already! Being with you makes every day the best day of my life. @tulsigabbard I love you ALL OF IT!!!' he wrote.

A Travel Enthusiast

Williams and Gabbard love travelling. On her Instagram account, the New York Times bestselling author shared a photo from one of their vacations. In the snap, the happy couple is sitting on their horse.

'I'm a day late ... but yesterday was for us. @abrahamwilliamsdp You are my forever valentine. I love you with all my heart and am endlessly grateful for you,' Gabbard gushed on her Instagram account.

Does the Couple Have Kids?

Gabbard and Williams do not have children together. The couple has been very honest and open about their struggles with infertility. Gabbard previously revealed that she had undergone multiple IVF procedures with Williams, but nothing became successful.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gabbard temporarily put her IVF journey on hold. She later went back to the entire process, but never became pregnant.