Lisa Hochstein, star of Real Housewives of Miami, has turned herself in to authorities in Miami after being charged with a felony linked to allegations that she secretly intercepted communications involving her ex-husband, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein.

The reality television personality is accused of unlawful electronic surveillance in a case that has escalated from a bitter divorce into a criminal investigation involving wiretapping allegations, court documents, and multiple defendants.

Lisa Hochstein Surrenders to Miami Authorities

Hochstein's legal team confirmed that she voluntarily surrendered to authorities following the filing of a felony charge earlier this week. According to her attorney Jayne Weintraub, the surrender was pre-arranged and part of a coordinated process with law enforcement.

Prosecutors allege that Hochstein 'unlawfully and intentionally' intercepted or attempted to intercept wire, oral or electronic communications involving Lenny Hochstein and other individuals. The allegations centre on suspected illegal surveillance activity in Miami, which authorities say may have taken place during an ongoing and highly public divorce dispute.

Court documents obtained by TMZ indicate the charge relates to an incident reportedly occurring in March 2023. If proven, the allegations could fall under Florida's wiretapping and electronic interception laws, which are treated as felony offences.

Allegations of Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance

The case against Lisa Hochstein involves claims of unauthorised monitoring of private communications. Investigators allege she attempted to access or record conversations involving her former husband and third parties.

The allegations follow earlier media reports suggesting that Lenny Hochstein accused his ex-wife of planting a listening device under his vehicle in order to monitor his phone calls. Those claims have not been independently verified in court findings but have formed part of the wider public narrative surrounding the couple's separation.

Authorities had reportedly issued a warrant prior to Hochstein's voluntary surrender, indicating that the case had already progressed through preliminary stages of investigation before she turned herself in.

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High-Profile Divorce

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein were married for 12 years before Lenny filed for divorce in May 2022. Their separation quickly became one of the most publicised celebrity divorces in recent years, marked by legal disputes and competing allegations.

The breakdown of the marriage has played out in public filings and media coverage, with both parties previously exchanging accusations amid ongoing proceedings. The current felony charges add a new legal dimension to what has already been a prolonged and contentious divorce battle.

The March 2023 time frame referenced in the case falls within the period of heightened post-separation conflict between the former couple, according to court records cited in media reports.

Ex-Boyfriend Also Charged in Related Case

The investigation also involves Lisa Hochstein's former boyfriend, Jody Glidden, who is facing the same felony charge in connection with the alleged spying incident. Authorities in Florida have already taken Glidden into custody.

His arrest and parallel charges suggest prosecutors believe multiple individuals may have been involved in the alleged interception of communications. Both cases are expected to proceed through the Florida criminal justice system alongside ongoing investigations.

Defence Rejects Criminal Allegations

Hochstein's attorney, Jayne Weintraub, said her client is cooperating with authorities and maintains that she has done nothing wrong. She described the surrender as voluntary and part of a pre-arranged agreement with law enforcement officials.

Legal representatives for both Hochstein and Glidden have argued that the matter should not be treated as a criminal case, describing it as part of a contentious divorce dispute. They have strongly rejected the allegations of illegal surveillance.

Despite these claims, prosecutors have proceeded with felony charges, and the case is now expected to move forward in Miami courts as further legal proceedings develop.