Meghan Markle's alleged demands for her upcoming tour of Australia include banning Prince Harry from seeing old flames, imposing a strict curfew on nights out and tightening security around her events, according to claims made by Australian magazine Woman's Day ahead of the couple's arrival this week.

The Australia trip will be Meghan's first visit to the country in eight years and a key platform for As Ever, her newly launched lifestyle brand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend a women's retreat, promote their philanthropic projects and make a series of public appearances. Into that already loaded schedule, unnamed 'insiders' quoted by Woman's Day have poured a long list of alleged tour rules that, if accurate, suggest Meghan intends to keep the visit tightly controlled on several fronts. None of the claims has been confirmed by representatives for the Sussexes.

Inside Meghan Markle's Reported Rules On Exes And Curfew

One of the report's headline claims centres on Prince Harry's past relationships. According to Woman's Day, Meghan, 44, has taken what is described as a 'hard line' on any potential references to Harry's former partners during the Australian trip.

'Meghan's drawn a hard line on making sure there are no 'accidental run-ins' with his rumoured Aussie exes, including Natalie Imbruglia,' an unnamed insider tells Woman's Day. The source also namechecks Cassie Sumner and Chelsy Davy, and claims Meghan wants Harry firmly in 'low-key proud husband mode.'

The same source alleges the stance follows renewed embarrassment over Harry's past flirty messages becoming public in court. According to the insider, after those leaked 'snuggles' messages to a British reporter, 'he's happy to comply.'

Alongside the reported ban on encounters with exes, Meghan is also said to have imposed what the magazine describes as a 'non-negotiable' curfew on Harry during the trip. The source claims the reasoning is linked to concerns about his judgement on nights out.

'There's no denying he has a terrible track record when it comes to his judgement once the drinks are flowing, so this comes down to Meghan feeling he needs to be on a tight leash,' the insider says.

According to the source, Harry, 41, will still be allowed to socialise with friends, but only within strict limits. 'She's fine with that as long as it's limited to a civilised dinner and a glass or two of wine,' the insider claims, presenting the curfew as a way to avoid any suggestion of a 'scandalous bender' while the couple are in Australia.

There is no independent verification that any such curfew has been put in place.

Security, Silence And Who Gets Near The Mic

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Beyond Harry's social life, Meghan's alleged tour demands are also said to extend to security and media management. Woman's Day reports that she has agreed with Harry on heightened protection throughout the trip, particularly at the Her Best Life women's retreat, where she is expected to be the main draw.

'Security is tight for the entire tour, but especially the women's retreat – after trolls vowed to disrupt and secretly record the event, which has a strict no-cameras policy and a social media ban,' an insider is quoted as saying. 'In fact, Meghan's demanded even tighter controls, in addition to the professional security they've funded.'

The same source also suggests Meghan is wary of off-the-cuff remarks overshadowing the visit. 'She's told Harry she wants him to steer clear of any public or private comments about the King or Prince William during the trip,' the insider says, framing it as an attempt to avoid fresh royal controversy.

Media access is another reported area of concern. Australian radio presenter Jackie O Henderson had been widely tipped to host Meghan's retreat session, but it will instead be moderated by Gemma O'Neill.

While O'Neill has said she 'begged' Jackie O, her best friend, to take part, Woman's Day cites an insider who claims Meghan was reluctant to share the stage with a presenter who could compete for attention.

'The duchess didn't want anyone interviewing her who could potentially steal away the spotlight,' the source alleges, adding that Meghan 'requested Gemma handle her interview, rather than Jackie O.'

The same insider claims Meghan 'really likes Jackie, but she has too much going on in her own life, and the focus of this tour should be 100 per cent on As Ever and her and Harry's philanthropic work.' That claim, like the others in the report, remains unconfirmed.

Big Crowds, Bigger Expectations For Meghan Markle's Aussie Tour

In one of the report's more striking claims, Meghan's ambitions for the Australia visit are compared with Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour in the country. Swift performed to almost 600,000 fans across seven Australian shows, and the unnamed source alleges Meghan is hoping for a similarly intense level of public attention.

'She's hoping this visit will be some kind of renaissance for her and Harry,' the insider says. 'She wants to leave Australia with more buzz than Taylor did!'

The magazine also claims Meghan has spent months planning outfits for every public appearance, echoing the tightly curated image often associated with major celebrity tours. It further reports speculation that she had her eye on the Crown's Presidential Suite in Sydney and expects 'red carpets, private entrances and top-tier suites' throughout the trip.

'Meghan is known for her lavish taste, and only the most high-end hotel suite will do in Sydney,' the insider claims. While the source says Harry is prepared to absorb the cost of security, the report also alleges he is 'not too pleased about the escalating bills for his extravagant wife's OTT trip.'

All of the specific claims published by Woman's Day rely on anonymous sourcing rather than public statements or documentary evidence. Until the tour plays out publicly, the more dramatic allegations surrounding Meghan Markle's Australia visit should be treated as claims, not established fact.