Meghan Markle is reportedly eyeing a move closer to Hollywood, with Calabasas said to be under consideration as she seeks a fresh start in Los Angeles and a possible way to repair relations with Kris Jenner, according to Heatworld.

According to Heatworld, the Duchess of Sussex has told Prince Harry that 'it's time to move on' as the couple prepare to leave their £11 million Montecito home behind and begin a new chapter nearer the centre of the entertainment industry.

The claim follows months of uneasy optics around the Sussexes' life in California, where Montecito was once framed as a sanctuary after they stepped back as senior working royals in 2020, but is now being portrayed as a possible obstacle as Meghan's commercial projects face pressure and an Australian trip looms.

On paper, there is little lacking in Montecito. The Spanish style estate reportedly sits on 7.4 acres and includes nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a library, sauna, gym, pool and even a chicken coop, a detail that has long fed Meghan's carefully cultivated lifestyle image. It is also the family home for Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, and has served as the backdrop for everything from staged picnic shots to Meghan's lifestyle guru persona, yet the same privacy that once made it appealing is now said to be part of the problem.

One insider claims Meghan is 'sick of having to lose 4 hours of her day in the car' travelling to and from Los Angeles for meetings. The source also argues that Montecito's reputation as a haven for retirees and occasional weekend visitors is doing little to help her regain momentum in Hollywood.

Meghan Markle's Calabasas Plan And The Kris Jenner Rift

For Meghan, a move closer to Los Angeles would reportedly be about more than convenience. The insider claims she believes 'the deals really happen' when you are immersed in Hollywood's social circuit rather than trying to maintain relevance from a coastal enclave many industry figures treat as an occasional escape.

That is Montecito's weakness. Despite high profile neighbours including Oprah Winfrey, and previously Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, the area is described as more of a retreat than a true seat of industry power.

Kris Jenner is also said to be on Meghan's mind, with the source alleging the Duchess wants to rebuild ties with the Kardashian Jenner matriarch after rumours of a rift over Harry and Meghan's alleged request for photographs from Jenner's 70th birthday party to be removed

That alleged fallout has not been officially confirmed and should be treated cautiously. Even so, the insider claims Meghan has floated Calabasas as a possible fit, partly because living near Jenner could help repair the relationship.

The same source says Meghan could accept Malibu if Harry wants to hold on to the beach lifestyle. But she is also said to be interested in Brentwood, Bel Air and even a future bi coastal arrangement with a home in New York, although the report concedes the couple are not in a position to run several major estates at once.

Money Pressures, Brand Trouble And Prince Harry's Reluctance

The relocation talk is also being framed as a financial calculation. According to the source, the Montecito property could now be worth around $30 million, potentially handing the couple a $15 million profit if they sell, on top of the $4.7 million they are said to have spent in 2024 on a villa in Portugal's Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club. At the same time, the picture emerging is of a brand under strain, with viewing figures for the second season of With Love, Meghan said to have 'plummeted' and the series failing to crack Netflix's Top 10, while Meghan's As Ever lifestyle brand is also said to have lost Netflix backing. Publicly, Netflix has not provided a detailed account of those reported decisions, but the suggestion is that the automatic support Meghan once appeared to enjoy in California may no longer be assured.

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There are also signs that some of the celebrity backing that once surrounded the Sussexes has cooled. Oprah is described as more distant, while Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are said to have left the neighbourhood, leaving the couple increasingly isolated. That only sharpens the divide between Meghan's ambitions and Harry's preferences. Meghan, who grew up in Los Angeles, is said to resent 'feeling like she's always on the outside of things,' while Harry is portrayed as thriving in Montecito's slower rhythm of polo, beach walks and bike rides with the children.

He has also been absent from several of Meghan's recent solo appearances, including a fundraising gala for the Fifteen Percent initiative in February, Paris Fashion Week in October and a hospital fundraiser in Los Angeles shortly afterwards. The source claims Harry remains homesick for the UK and is 'pretty resistant' to any move deeper into Hollywood, which he is said to find frustrating and exhausting. He is even said to favour a second base in London, though that is described as having 'almost zero chance' of happening as Meghan pushes for Los Angeles.

For now, that leaves the couple caught between two very different visions of what comes next, with California reinvention on one side and a quieter life on the other. None of the plans to move to Los Angeles, or specifically to Calabasas to mend fences with Kris Jenner, has been confirmed by the Sussexes, so the claims remain speculative until either Meghan or Harry says otherwise.