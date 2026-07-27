Nicole Kidman reportedly refused to cut the infamous Zac Efron urination scene from The Paperboy, insisting the controversial sequence remain in the final edit before the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2012.

The account comes from director Lee Daniels, who has said he briefly considered removing the scene during post-production before Kidman persuaded him to keep it.

The sequence, which shows Kidman's character urinating on Efron's character after a jellyfish sting, quickly became one of the film's most widely discussed moments and continues to resurface online more than a decade after its release.

Before its Cannes premiere, The Paperboy had already generated attention as a provocative Southern Gothic crime drama starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Matthew McConaughey, John Cusack and David Oyelowo.

Adapted from Pete Dexter's 1995 novel, the film follows journalist Ward Jansen (McConaughey) as he investigates the conviction of a death-row inmate in 1960s Florida, with Kidman portraying Charlotte Bless, a woman romantically involved with the prisoner.

Nicole Kidman Stood By the Film's Most Talked-About Scene

According to Daniels, speaking to Vulture following the film's release, he began questioning the controversial sequence while editing The Paperboy.

Although the moment had made sense during filming, Daniels said he worried it might prove too graphic once assembled in the final cut.

He recalled telephoning Kidman to discuss whether the scene should remain.

According to Daniels, Kidman immediately pushed back, reminding him that he had directed the sequence himself and encouraging him not to lose confidence in his original creative decision.

Her comments convinced Daniels to leave the scene untouched.

When The Paperboy premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, the sequence quickly became one of the most talked-about aspects of the film, generating widespread discussion among critics, festival audiences and entertainment media.

Kidman later defended the decision in interviews, explaining that the scene had always been part of the screenplay and reflected Daniels' creative vision for the film.

She also praised Efron for his professionalism throughout filming, acknowledging that the unusual sequence required trust between the cast and director.

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Why the Scene Still Draws Attention

In the film, Efron's character, Jack Jansen, is stung by a jellyfish while swimming.

Charlotte responds by urinating on the sting in an attempt to relieve the pain, creating one of the most memorable moments in the film.

The sequence was filmed practically rather than relying on visual effects and was performed as written in the screenplay.

Following the film's release, clips and references to the scene circulated widely online, often becoming detached from the wider story and introducing new audiences to The Paperboy years after its theatrical run.

While some viewers regarded the scene as unnecessarily provocative, others argued it reflected the film's intentionally unsettling tone and the volatile relationship between its characters.

Daniels' adaptation was designed to explore obsession, violence and moral ambiguity, with Charlotte Bless portrayed as an unpredictable figure whose actions continually blur conventional boundaries.

The Film Divided Critics but Earned Praise for Kidman

The Paperboy received mixed reviews from critics following its Cannes debut.

While reviewers praised several performances, particularly Kidman's portrayal of Charlotte Bless, opinion remained divided over the film's tone, pacing and graphic content.

Despite the polarising reception, Kidman's performance earned nominations at both the Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Supporting Actress.

Efron also later reflected on filming some of the movie's more intimate scenes.

During a 2017 BuzzFeed interview with Zendaya, he described another intimate sequence in The Paperboy as even more uncomfortable than the jellyfish scene, saying filming became increasingly physical as cameras continued rolling.

More than a decade after its release, The Paperboy continues to attract attention largely because of the controversial jellyfish sequence.

Although Daniels briefly considered removing the moment during post-production, Kidman's insistence that it remain helped preserve what ultimately became one of the film's defining scenes and one of the most enduring talking points of her career.