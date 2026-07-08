Prince Harry has suffered a major setback in his long-running legal battle against the publisher of the Daily Mail after the High Court dismissed his claims of unlawful information gathering, leaving the Duke of Sussex facing substantial legal costs.

The ruling, delivered on 7 July by Mr Justice Nicklin, rejected all allegations brought by Harry and six other high-profile claimants against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

The judgement marks one of the most significant defeats in Harry's campaign against sections of the British press and could leave the claimants liable for millions of pounds in legal costs, subject to further court proceedings on costs.

High Court Dismisses Harry's Claims

Harry joined singer Sir Elton John, filmmaker David Furnish, actress Elizabeth Hurley, actress Sadie Frost, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and former Liberal Democrat deputy leader Sir Simon Hughes in alleging ANL used unlawful methods to obtain private information.

The claimants accused the publisher of practices including phone tapping, hiring private investigators, obtaining confidential records through deception and other unlawful information gathering.

After an 11-week trial, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed all 97 allegations against ANL, ruling that the claimants had failed to prove their case.

In his 436-page judgement, the judge said the court required strong evidence to support such serious allegations and concluded that the claimants had not met the necessary legal standard.

While the judge accepted the evidence Harry gave during the trial, he ruled that the allegations themselves had not been proven.

Harry's Case Focused On Articles About His Private Life

Prince Harry's claim centred on 14 newspaper articles published between 2001 and 2013, many concerning his personal relationships before he married Meghan Markle.

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During his evidence earlier this year, Harry told the court he believed details in the articles could only have been obtained through unlawful means because they were known only to a small circle of trusted people.

He also described years of media intrusion as deeply damaging and said his legal action formed part of a broader effort to hold newspaper publishers accountable for alleged privacy violations.

Associated Newspapers denied all allegations throughout the proceedings, maintaining its journalists had obtained information through legitimate reporting methods.

Following Tuesday's ruling, ANL described the judgement as a 'magnificent vindication' of the journalism produced by the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

Multi-Million Costs After Lengthy Legal Battle

The case has also highlighted the enormous financial stakes involved in complex media litigation.

Court documents showed the combined legal budgets submitted before trial totalled almost £39 million, with approximately £18.7 million for the claimants and £19.9 million for ANL.

Although judges later reduced the recoverable costs budgets to around £8.5 million combined, Harry and the other unsuccessful claimants could still face a substantial legal bill, with the final costs to be determined separately.

The ruling represents another significant development in Harry's continuing legal campaign against British newspaper publishers. He remains involved in other cases relating to alleged unlawful information gathering and has repeatedly argued that pursuing legal action is necessary to challenge press practices he believes invaded his privacy.

The High Court's latest decision does not affect those separate proceedings, but it marks a significant victory for Associated Newspapers and a major setback for the Duke of Sussex's case against the Daily Mail publisher.