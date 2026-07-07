Bernard Arnault has lost a tax fight he had already won twice. The founder of LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and the richest man in Europe has been ordered to pay nearly €22.5M ($25.7M, £19.3M) in back taxes after a Paris appeals court reversed a run of earlier judgments that had gone his way.

The decision, dated 2 July, falls on Arnault and his wife, the concert pianist Hélène Mercier-Arnault. It splits into €12.96M ($14.8M, £11.1M) in income tax, social charges, surcharges, and late-payment interest for 2010, plus €9.5M ($10.8M, £8.1M) in wealth solidarity tax covering 2012 to 2015.

Arnault will not let it rest there. His spokesman said the ruling would be carried to the Council of State, France's highest administrative court, and stressed that LVMH is the country's largest corporate taxpayer.

The path to this point was long. A Paris tribunal sided with the couple in December 2020, cancelling the extra income tax and refunding the wealth tax they had paid. The appeals court backed that outcome, only for the Council of State to strike it down and order a fresh hearing. The 2 July ruling is that reconsideration, and it has landed squarely against him.

How a Belgian Holding Company Shaped Arnault's Tax Bill

The quarrel reaches deep into the structure that hands Arnault control of LVMH. Rather than owning shares in the luxury group directly, the family holds its stake through a chain of companies topped by a Belgian entity, Pilinvest, which the court valued at €368.4M ($420M, £315M) and found to be almost entirely his.

The flashpoint is a 2010 manoeuvre in which Pilinvest returned about €50M ($57M, £43M) to Arnault by cutting its share capital. He treated the money as a tax-free return of capital. Inspectors read most of it as distributed income that should have been taxed, and the appeals court has now agreed.

Tracing the arrangement took French investigators abroad. According to the ruling, they sought help from authorities in Luxembourg and the Bahamas before deciding the couple owed more than they had declared. The Arnaults counter that the taxman effectively ran a full audit of their personal finances without the safeguards such investigations demand.

His links to Belgium run deep. In 2013 Arnault briefly pursued Belgian citizenship, saying it was meant to protect a foundation he had built to keep LVMH intact for his heirs, before dropping the bid amid an outcry at home.

What the Arnault Tax Case Says About France's Wealth Debate

The timing sharpens a quarrel France keeps having with itself. Under pressure to rein in one of the eurozone's widest budget deficits, the left has pushed to tax the ultra-rich harder, and few names come up in that fight more than Arnault's.

He has resisted loudly. When the economist Gabriel Zucman floated a minimum 2% levy on fortunes above €100M ($114M, £86M), Arnault told The Sunday Times last year: 'This is clearly not a technical or economic debate, but rather a clearly stated desire to destroy the French economy.'

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Zucman denied any political motive, and the plan later stalled in parliament. France had already scrapped its wider wealth tax for everything but property in 2017, soon after Emmanuel Macron came to power.

Arnault, 77, is worth about $165B (£124B, €145B) on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the eighth-largest fortune on earth and the biggest in Europe. His wealth flows almost entirely from LVMH, the world's largest luxury group, whose labels stretch from Louis Vuitton and Dior to Tiffany and Moët Hennessy.

He is also far from the first French magnate to clash with the tax office over how a family fortune is held.

The Wildenstein art-dealing dynasty was convicted of fraud on appeal in 2024, and L'Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt faced a reassessment topping €100M ($114M, £86M) years earlier.

For now, nothing is settled. The referral to the Council of State leaves the €22.5M in limbo, and no date has been fixed to decide whether this reversal holds.