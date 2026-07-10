Morocco's World Cup exit to France sparked a wave of jokes across social media after football fans blamed media personality Mia Khalifa for 'cursing' the Atlas Lions with a pre-match message declaring, 'Today I am Moroccan'. While there is no evidence her post had any bearing on the result, screenshots quickly spread online as supporters revived the familiar idea of a celebrity 'jinx'.

Hours before kick-off, Khalifa posted the message on X alongside a row of Moroccan flag emojis in support of the Atlas Lions ahead of their quarter-final in Boston. The post attracted millions of views and prompted a mixed reaction even before the match, with some supporters welcoming her backing while others jokingly warned that she might 'jinx' the team. As anticipation built before kick-off, the discussion continued to gain traction across the platform.

France went on to defeat Morocco 2-0, ending the Atlas Lions' hopes of reaching a second consecutive World Cup semi-final. Within minutes of the final whistle, Khalifa's post became one of the tournament's most widely shared online talking points as fans turned a simple message of support into the latest example of football superstition meeting social media.

TODAY I AM MOROCCAN 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) July 9, 2026

Pre-Match Post Divides Morocco Supporters

Khalifa's post drew an immediate backlash from some users, many of whom criticised her because of her former career in the adult film industry. Several questioned whether she should publicly associate herself with Morocco or the wider Muslim community, while others joked that her support would 'jinx' the Atlas Lions ahead of kick-off.

The debate spread rapidly across X before kick-off as football fans and social media users weighed in on the post. Some welcomed her backing, while others warned that celebrities should avoid attaching themselves to teams before matches. Others dismissed the criticism altogether, arguing that public figures are free to support whichever team they choose regardless of their background.

You are just a retired pornstar you are not Moroccan. You are a disgrace to the Muslim community — 🇳 🇾 🇴 🇱 🇪 🇮 (@Benardnyolei) July 9, 2026

France End Atlas Lions' World Cup Journey

Morocco entered the quarter-final hoping to reach the semi-finals for a second consecutive World Cup, having made history after becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the last four in Qatar in 2022.

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The Atlas Lions frustrated France for much of the contest, with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou producing an outstanding first-half penalty save to deny Kylian Mbappé.

France eventually broke through after the interval when Mbappé opened the scoring before Ousmane Dembélé added a second six minutes later, securing a 2-0 victory and ending Morocco's tournament.

'Mia Khalifa Curse' Jokes Spread After Full-Time

Within minutes of the match ending, Khalifa's post was circulating far beyond the football community. Screenshots were reposted thousands of times as supporters jokingly claimed her backing had brought Morocco bad luck.

The memes echoed the warnings posted before kick-off, with users referring to a 'Mia Khalifa curse' and joking that celebrities should avoid publicly supporting teams before major matches. Others defended Khalifa, arguing she had simply wished Morocco well and had become an easy target after the defeat.

You were for Egypt last time and they lost

Today you’re Moroccan that loss is coming again — Big Dre (@drezziiii) July 9, 2026

As often happens during major tournaments, the result quickly generated its own online folklore. While the 'curse' existed only as a running joke, Khalifa's brief pre-match message became almost as widely discussed on social media as Morocco's World Cup exit itself.