During an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, American filmmaker Woody Allen said he would be willing to direct Donald Trump again, more than 25 years after the former president made a cameo in one of his films. The veteran filmmaker shared his views, where he reflected on Trump's brief role in the 1998 movie Celebrity.

Allen described Trump as 'a very good actor' who 'hit his mark' and came across as 'convincing' with 'a charismatic quality'. He added that Trump had 'real flair for show business' and was a pleasure to work with on set.

The director, who has more than 50 films to his name, joked that he could 'do wonders' if given the opportunity to direct Trump again today.

Distancing Film from Politics

Although praising Trump's acting skills, Allen made it clear that his comments should not be interpreted as political support. He emphasised that he did not share the former president's views, explaining that he voted for Vice President Kamala Harris and disagreed with Trump on '95% of the things, maybe 99%.'

Allen noted that his perspective was purely artistic, focusing on Trump's ability to perform on screen rather than his role in politics.

Maher, who has also been openly critical of Trump, agreed with Allen's distinction between stage presence and political ideology.

Trump's Hollywood Past

Before entering the White House, Donald Trump had cultivated a reputation as a media personality and businessman. His cameo in Allen's Celebrity was just one of several appearances in films and television.

Trump is perhaps most widely remembered for his scene in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), where he gives directions to Macaulay Culkin's character inside the Plaza Hotel.

He also made brief appearances in series such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Sex and the City, often playing himself. These cameos contributed to Trump's image as a fixture of American popular culture long before he launched his political career.

Reactions and Speculation

Allen's remarks about directing Trump again quickly sparked debate online. Social media users reacted with a mix of humour and disbelief, while some entertainment outlets questioned whether such a collaboration could ever materialise.

The comments also prompted speculation about whether Trump might consider a return to the screen once his political career winds down.

Industry observers noted that while Trump remains a polarising figure, his history in television and film ensures that discussion about his entertainment credentials continues to attract attention.

Despite the intrigue, no film project involving Woody Allen and Donald Trump has been announced or is currently in development, leaving the idea firmly in the realm of speculation.

Woody Allen in the Spotlight

The filmmaker has remained in the headlines for reasons beyond his comments about Trump. In recent weeks, Allen faced criticism from Ukraine for his virtual participation in Moscow International Film Week, an event moderated by pro-Kremlin director Fyodor Bondarchuk. Ukraine's foreign ministry condemned the appearance, calling it a 'disgrace'.

At the same time, Allen's artistic influence continues to shape contemporary cinema. Italian director Luca Guadagnino recently cited Allen's films from the 1980s and 1990s as inspiration for his upcoming feature After the Hunt, which explores moral ambiguity in the world of academia.

Allen's most recent film, Coup de Chance, marked his first French-language project and premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2023. The drama has been praised by some critics as his strongest work since Blue Jasmine.