Kid Rock is reportedly offering half-price tickets to his touring 'Rock the Country' festival, a MAGA-themed country music event moving across small towns in the United States in 2026, as organisers attempt to boost attendance ahead of the summer run.

The discounts, promoted through the festival's Instagram account and reshared by Kid Rock, apply to general admission tickets across multiple stops on the tour. The high-profile event is billed as a celebration tied to America's 250th anniversary, but it is already showing early signs of weaker-than-expected demand despite a strong country music lineup.

'Rock the Country' is a travelling two-day festival series designed to visit several smaller US cities rather than a single fixed venue. It has been marketed as a patriotic, community-driven event with a heavy country rock identity, reflecting Kid Rock's long-standing political branding and appeal to conservative audiences.

Reason Behind 50% Discount

On the festival's Instagram account, a series of promotional posts announced a limited-time offer of 'up to 50% off general admission passes' using the code FUEL. The post described it as a discount campaign framed by organisers as a response to rising travel and fuel costs affecting festivalgoers.

The message shared online said organisers wanted to help 'American loving people' cope with higher transport costs, with tickets reduced to as low as $59 (£46) for single-day entry and $99 (£78) for weekend passes during a short promotional window ending 23 April.

While official sales figures have not been released, the timing of the discount has prompted discussion among fans, particularly those who purchased tickets at full price. Some have expressed frustration, arguing that early buyers are being penalised for supporting the event.

Kid Rock as Face of 'Rock the Country'

Kid Rock, who has previously performed at Turning Point USA-linked events and is widely associated with conservative political spaces, is also the public face of the touring 'Rock the Country' festival. He is not just a performer on the lineup but is used in marketing, promotional posts and branding.

Widely associated with right-leaning and pro-Trump or MAGA-aligned spaces, comments on the discount posts blame the singer for the very reason behind the price cuts, citing his political support for Donald Trump.

Despite that, it is worth noting that the festival itself is not directly organised or run by him. It operates as a touring event under a separate production structure, with Kid Rock positioned as its most visible figurehead rather than its sole decision-maker.

'Rock the Country' Expands Lineup

The touring festival recently updated its lineup, adding rock band Staind as a Sunday headliner in place of Jelly Roll, who organisers said had stepped back due to scheduling conflicts.

Jelly Roll is still expected to perform at other tour stops, including shows in Georgia and Kentucky, according to festival updates.

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Meanwhile, acts such as Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn and Riley Green remain on the lineup, giving the tour a mix of mainstream country and rock crossover names intended to draw large regional crowds.

'Rock the Country' has been billed as a major touring festival anchored in small-town America, with stops scheduled across multiple states including Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and South Dakota.

The concept has been promoted as both a music event and a cultural gathering tied to national pride themes ahead of the US 250th anniversary.

However, large touring festivals in the US have faced increased pressure in recent years, with rising production costs, travel expenses and shifting consumer spending habits affecting ticket sales across the live events sector. Secondary markets in smaller towns can also be harder to predict, particularly for first-time festival brands without a long-standing attendance history.