Justin Bieber is reported to have received a multi-million-dollar fee for his headline appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, after a set that drew sharply divided reactions.

Staged on 11 April in Indio, California, it marked Bieber's first major festival appearance in several years following the cancellation of his 2022 tour due to health issues. Billed as a high-profile comeback, the show prompted debate over whether its scale matched expectations for a Coachella headline slot.

US outlet Page Six reported that Bieber earned around $5 million (£3.73 million) per weekend, placing his total fee at up to $10 million (£7.46 million). The figure has become central to discussion surrounding both the format and delivery of the performance.

A Set Built Around Playback and Improvisation

Bieber's set moved away from the high-production format typically associated with Coachella headliners. Wearing a hoodie, shorts and sunglasses, he delivered a largely stripped-back performance that combined live vocals with digital playback.

Justin Bieber gets emotional performing “With You” at Coachella while a childhood video of himself plays on the big screen. #BIEBERCHELLA #Coachella pic.twitter.com/yLDC0t3V58 — zak (@zakfromdahood) April 12, 2026

At several points, he sat with a laptop on stage, scrolling through YouTube clips of his earlier work and playing excerpts directly to the crowd. These segments formed part of a medley of older material, including 'Baby', 'Sorry' and 'Where Are Ü Now'.

The show also included moments of improvisation. Bieber encouraged viewers watching the livestream to suggest songs in real time, selecting tracks based on audience input. Clips from his early career, including childhood performances that contributed to his discovery, were projected on screen alongside internet memes and viral videos.

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Audience Response and Criticism

Reaction to the performance was mixed, with some viewers focusing on the absence of large-scale production elements such as dancers, costume changes and choreographed staging. Comparisons were drawn with other 2026 headliners, including Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, whose sets featured more conventional, high-energy production.

Criticism centred on the reliance on playback and the informal structure of the show. Some viewers described the performance as minimal for a headline slot, while others questioned whether the approach reflected the scale of the reported fee.

Katy Perry jokes during Justin Bieber’s Coachella set:



“Thank god he has [YouTube Premium], I don’t wanna see no ads.” pic.twitter.com/FKsp5gtQEz — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 12, 2026

if a woman sat on the floor scrolling through their music videos on youtube they’d be crucified alive. highest paid coachella performer of all time btw.. men get away with the bare minimum pic.twitter.com/PpVzYG3bO9 — ✰ (@americanreqiuem) April 12, 2026

At the same time, some fans supported the format, interpreting it as a deliberate creative choice. They pointed to Bieber's early rise through YouTube and described the set as a callback to that period, framing the performance as more personal than spectacle-driven.

Guest Appearances Provide Contrast

The inclusion of guest performers added variation to the set. Bieber was joined by Wizkid and Tems for Essence, as well as The Kid Laroi for Stay.

OMG Justin Bieber brought out Tems 🥹✨ pic.twitter.com/83Y9llayZ8 — tems 𝖘z𝖓 (@temsszn) April 12, 2026

These moments introduced a more traditional live performance dynamic and were among the most energetic sections of the show, contrasting with the more subdued solo segments.

Headline Fees and Expectations

While Coachella does not publicly confirm artist payments, the reported figures place Bieber among the highest-paid performers in the festival's history. Previous headliners, including Beyoncé and Bad Bunny, are also understood to have secured multi-million-dollar deals.

Beyond artist fees, headline performances involve significant production investment, including staging, technical crews and global broadcast infrastructure. When a performance adopts a less conventional format, it can influence how audiences assess that investment.

Bieber is scheduled to perform again during the festival's second weekend, where attention will turn to whether the structure of the set remains the same or is adjusted. The response to the first show suggests expectations remain closely tied to scale, even as performance styles evolve.