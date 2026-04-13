How Much Did Justin Bieber Get Paid For Coachella? Underwhelming Performance, Old Setlist Cost Production Millions
Bieber's Coachella set drew mixed reactions despite reportedly earning up to $10 million
Justin Bieber is reported to have received a multi-million-dollar fee for his headline appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, after a set that drew sharply divided reactions.
Staged on 11 April in Indio, California, it marked Bieber's first major festival appearance in several years following the cancellation of his 2022 tour due to health issues. Billed as a high-profile comeback, the show prompted debate over whether its scale matched expectations for a Coachella headline slot.
US outlet Page Six reported that Bieber earned around $5 million (£3.73 million) per weekend, placing his total fee at up to $10 million (£7.46 million). The figure has become central to discussion surrounding both the format and delivery of the performance.
A Set Built Around Playback and Improvisation
Bieber's set moved away from the high-production format typically associated with Coachella headliners. Wearing a hoodie, shorts and sunglasses, he delivered a largely stripped-back performance that combined live vocals with digital playback.
At several points, he sat with a laptop on stage, scrolling through YouTube clips of his earlier work and playing excerpts directly to the crowd. These segments formed part of a medley of older material, including 'Baby', 'Sorry' and 'Where Are Ü Now'.
The show also included moments of improvisation. Bieber encouraged viewers watching the livestream to suggest songs in real time, selecting tracks based on audience input. Clips from his early career, including childhood performances that contributed to his discovery, were projected on screen alongside internet memes and viral videos.
Audience Response and Criticism
Reaction to the performance was mixed, with some viewers focusing on the absence of large-scale production elements such as dancers, costume changes and choreographed staging. Comparisons were drawn with other 2026 headliners, including Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, whose sets featured more conventional, high-energy production.
Criticism centred on the reliance on playback and the informal structure of the show. Some viewers described the performance as minimal for a headline slot, while others questioned whether the approach reflected the scale of the reported fee.
At the same time, some fans supported the format, interpreting it as a deliberate creative choice. They pointed to Bieber's early rise through YouTube and described the set as a callback to that period, framing the performance as more personal than spectacle-driven.
Guest Appearances Provide Contrast
The inclusion of guest performers added variation to the set. Bieber was joined by Wizkid and Tems for Essence, as well as The Kid Laroi for Stay.
These moments introduced a more traditional live performance dynamic and were among the most energetic sections of the show, contrasting with the more subdued solo segments.
Headline Fees and Expectations
While Coachella does not publicly confirm artist payments, the reported figures place Bieber among the highest-paid performers in the festival's history. Previous headliners, including Beyoncé and Bad Bunny, are also understood to have secured multi-million-dollar deals.
Beyond artist fees, headline performances involve significant production investment, including staging, technical crews and global broadcast infrastructure. When a performance adopts a less conventional format, it can influence how audiences assess that investment.
Bieber is scheduled to perform again during the festival's second weekend, where attention will turn to whether the structure of the set remains the same or is adjusted. The response to the first show suggests expectations remain closely tied to scale, even as performance styles evolve.
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