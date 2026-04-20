Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on 8 September 2022 at the age of 96, would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, 21 April 2026. The Royal Family has marked the occasion with a series of commemorative events across London.

The Queen's 100th birthday is a special day for Britain. To mark the occasion, the Royal Family scheduled several events to commemorate her life and legacy, all taking place on Tuesday, 21 April.

How Queen Elizabeth II's Children Will Be Involved

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the British Museum in London to view the designs of a planned memorial for Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles is also expected to feature in a video reflecting on his late mother's legacy, to be uploaded to the Royal Family's official YouTube channel. Princess Anne will officially open the Queen Elizabeth II garden in Regent's Park, London.

St James's Park will also be transformed into a commemorative venue. A translucent glass unity bridge featuring the tiara Queen Elizabeth II wore on her wedding day will be on display, alongside statues of the Queen and Prince Philip at the memorial area.

The Royal Family has also confirmed a digital memorial containing archival material from Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Royal fans and those who shared special moments with the Queen will have the opportunity to submit their stories online.

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More Events Set to Take Place on Queen's 100th Birthday

A new charity named after the Queen will help continue her legacy by providing funding for community spaces such as local centres and green spaces, according to Reuters.

An event will also take place at Buckingham Palace where guests will be invited to celebrate the Queen's birthday. Representatives from the charities that the Queen championed will be in attendance.

Buckingham Palace has also been hosting a months-long exhibition featuring a display of the Queen's fashion. Commemorative coins and stamps are available for purchase across the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II left a positive mark on thousands of British people and royal supporters worldwide. A YouGov survey released ahead of the 100th birthday found that 81 per cent of Britons had a positive opinion of the late monarch, more than any living member of the Royal Family.

Queen Camilla Honours Queen Elizabeth II

On Sunday, 19 April, BBC One aired 'Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century', a documentary centred on the Queen's life and legacy. Queen Camilla featured in the film and spoke warmly about her late mother-in-law.

'I don't think I've ever seen anybody have a sense of duty like she had. It must have been so difficult, being surrounded by much older men. There weren't women prime ministers or women presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role,' she told the BBC.

The documentary drew significant viewership across the UK, reflecting the enduring public affection for the late monarch on what would have been her milestone birthday.

Full details of the day's commemorative events are available on the Royal Family's official website and YouTube channel.