A Princeton University doctoral student's urgent plea for help has sparked alarm after she was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with her research colleagues reportedly losing contact with her following the incident.

Eva Yi Xie, a third-year neuroscience PhD student at Princeton, sent a 'call for help' to her lab mates through Slack on Thursday afternoon, 19 November, according to fellow graduate student Wynne Stagnaro. The group subsequently lost contact with her, raising concern among colleagues who are now seeking help.

Eva is a student at @PrincetonNeuro working with me, @brody_lab and Ben Eysenbach. She was abducted by ICE while trying to board a flight from SFN. Some thoughts below how we can help her. https://t.co/zsMvzXFL1z — Nathaniel Daw (@nathanieldaw) November 20, 2026

Xie was detained at an airport near Washington, DC, while returning from an academic conference, according to reports. She is believed to be held at a detention centre in Chantilly, Virginia. The circumstances behind her detention and her immigration status have not been publicly established.

Princeton Arranges Legal Representation After ICE Detention

Princeton confirmed that it had arranged legal counsel for Xie, with university spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss telling The Daily Princetonian: 'The University has arranged for legal counsel to represent the student.'

Xie is the first known Princeton student reported to have been detained by ICE.

Graduate School Dean Rodney Priestley also emailed students at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute at 11:01 p.m. Thursday, assuring them that the university would remain in contact with Xie's family, legal team and colleagues.

'We hope she is able to soon resume her studies at Princeton,' Priestley wrote.

Meanwhile, Stagnaro said members of the Brody Lab had contacted the office of Senator Andy Kim, a Democrat representing New Jersey, alongside other elected officials and media organisations to seek assistance.

Princeton Professor Blasts Detention as 'Cruel'

Xie works in Princeton's Brody Lab under neuroscience professor Carlos Brody, with neuroscience professor Nathaniel Daw and computer science professor Benjamin Eysenbach serving as her co-advisers.

Brody delivered a blistering response, describing Xie as a brilliant, law-abiding student whose talents could benefit the United States.

'Detaining her, with the intent of deporting her, makes no sense whatsoever. It is cruel, and it is our country shooting itself in the foot,' he said.

His comments reflected the growing concern among colleagues over the detention of a researcher they consider a valued member of their academic community.

ICE did not respond to multiple requests for comment, while Daw and Eysenbach could not immediately be reached.

Who Is Eva Yi Xie? From MIT to Princeton's Neuroscience Lab

Xie's academic record makes the case particularly striking. She emigrated from China to the United States in 2016 and graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2024, completing double majors in computer science and mathematics, alongside a concentration in economics.

She has interned with Meta, Microsoft AI and IBM Research. At MIT, she was one of three undergraduates elected to the Presidential Advisory Cabinet of institute president Sally Kornbluth and chaired the MIT Judicial Review Board.

At Princeton, her research focuses on the neural basis of decision-making. She presented a research poster at the Society for Neuroscience annual conference in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, 18 November, titled 'Entorhinal grid-like coding generalises to jointly organise physical and cognitive dimensions'.

She also organised a workshop called 'Data on the Brain & Mind' for the 2025 Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems and is co-organising the 2027 Annual Conference on Cognitive Computational Neuroscience in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Stagnaro described Xie as a brilliant neuroscientist, mentor and friend, ending her message with an emotional appeal: 'She should be home.'