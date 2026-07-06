The Trump administration has moved to strip decades-old safety warnings from testosterone therapy labels, clearing a path for millions of ageing American men to reach for a treatment long shadowed by caution.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on 18 June 2026 that it had asked drugmakers to rewrite the prescribing information for testosterone replacement therapy, pointing to fresh clinical evidence.

The request would delete a warning that the treatment's safety was never established in men whose hormone levels fall naturally with age. It would also soften longstanding cautions that tied the therapy to prostate cancer and to an enlarged prostate.

What The Labelling Overhaul Removes

According to the HHS press release, the FDA is requesting three specific revisions. It wants to remove the limitation of use stating that the safety and effectiveness of the therapy in men with age-related hypogonadism have not been established. It also wants to update the language on prostate cancer risk and revise the warnings on benign prostatic hyperplasia, the clinical term for an enlarged prostate.

Under the proposed revisions, the therapy would be contraindicated only in men with metastatic prostate cancer, a far narrower restriction than the current blanket caution against use in anyone with known or suspected prostate cancer.

The department framed the shift as a correction rather than a relaxation. 'During Men's Health Month, we are putting science back at the center of men's healthcare,' said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a self-described testosterone user, in the announcement.

Michael Davis, acting director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said the agency's role was to keep prescribing information aligned with current evidence. Brian J. Christine, Assistant Secretary for Health, added that labelling should reflect the best available science as understanding of the treatment evolves.

The June request builds on an earlier step: in February 2025 the FDA issued class-wide labelling changes that stripped the boxed warning on cardiovascular risk while, at that stage, keeping the age-related limitation of use in place.

The Landmark Trial That Rewrote The Heart-Risk Warning

The scientific spine of the decision is the TRAVERSE trial, a study of more than 5,200 middle-aged and older men that the FDA repeatedly cites. The results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2023, found no meaningful increase in major adverse cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke, among men on testosterone compared with those given a placebo.

The design carried weight because it was built to answer the cardiovascular question directly. Researchers enrolled men aged 45 to 80 who already had heart disease or a high risk of it, and who reported symptoms of low testosterone alongside two fasting readings below 300 nanograms per decilitre, as the trial registration on ClinicalTrials.gov records. Participants used a daily testosterone gel or a placebo gel across an average of about 22 months.

The findings were reassuring on the headline measure, yet not unqualified. In a correspondence published by the journal, researchers noted that men in the testosterone group recorded a higher incidence of non-fatal arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, a recognised risk factor for stroke. The trial authors themselves urged continued caution in men with a history of blood clots. Those caveats sit somewhat awkwardly beneath the clean message of a treatment cleared of its gravest warning.

A Booming Telehealth Market Meets Looser Rules

The timing lands squarely inside a commercial surge. Testosterone has moved from a niche prescription into mainstream wellness marketing, promoted by figures including Kennedy and podcast host Joe Rogan, and sold at scale by telehealth firms racing to widen access. Hims & Hers, one of the largest, announced in September 2025 that it would expand into testosterone treatment, including an exclusive deal with Marius Pharmaceuticals to offer the oral capsule Kyzatrex.

Such plans are packaged for convenience, with prices starting around £470 ($597) for a three-month course, at-home blood tests and largely asynchronous consultations. Clinicians who welcome the label change still stress that it does not signal open season. A diagnosis rests on both symptoms and consistently low readings, and men on therapy require ongoing monitoring of markers such as haematocrit and prostate-specific antigen, urologists have cautioned in response to the announcement.

Regulators have shown they are watching the sector closely. In September 2025 the FDA sent Hims one of more than 100 warning letters over the promotion of compounded medicines, part of a broader push to tighten drug advertising. Whether looser labelling now fuels responsible prescribing or a fresh wave of aggressive marketing will be the real test of a policy sold as evidence catching up with practice.

For a generation of men told their flagging energy was simply age, the warning labels are coming off, but the fine print has never mattered more.