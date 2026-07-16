US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday that the US military will introduce annual testosterone level testing for service members aged 30 and older. The programme will form part of their standard periodic health assessments and will include the option of hormone replacement therapy for those found to have deficiency, though participation in treatment will be voluntary.

Hegseth presented the changes as a means to help troops maintain the highest levels of readiness amid natural age-related changes in hormone production.

Programme Scope And Implementation

The video announcement was posted on social media with the caption 'The High-T Department of War'. The development reflects ongoing priorities to strengthen the physical and mental resilience of US forces.

The High-T Department of War. pic.twitter.com/hlAUq3j2cD — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 15, 2026

The screening applies to all service members who have reached the age of 30, irrespective of their branch of service or role. It will be conducted annually alongside other routine medical evaluations carried out by defence medical staff. Those under 30 years old will have the opportunity to request the test on a voluntary basis.

According to reports, the measure extends to female service members as well as male personnel. No specific date has been given for when the testing will commence, though authorisation has now been granted for the new screening element to be added to existing protocols. The defence department has indicated that decisions on treatment remain with the individual.

Implementation will be handled by military medical professionals as part of routine periodic health assessments.The defence department emphasised that the process will remain under the oversight of qualified medical professionals at all times.

Rationale And Readiness Focus

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Hegseth linked the initiative to the demands of contemporary military operations. 'Under the supervision of our world-class medical professionals, war fighters age 30 and older are going to be tested annually as part of their periodic health assessment,' he said.

He explained that the aim is to ensure service members have the right testosterone levels to operate at their absolute best, noting that it is well-established science that testosterone levels often naturally drop with age. The secretary positioned the programme within efforts to sustain the individual warfighter as a key advantage, helping to support both short-term performance and long-term health outcomes for those serving.

He has described the modern battlefield as brutal and unrelenting, requiring maximum psychological and mental readiness to keep troops on the leading edge of lethality.

Voluntary Therapy And Medical Guidance

Recommendations for testosterone replacement therapy, where medically indicated, will be made on an individual basis and service members will retain full choice over whether to proceed. The stated purpose is to restore and optimise natural capabilities rather than to provide artificial boosts.

Officials have highlighted the role of the programme in protecting longevity and supplying the biological foundation required to sustain operations over time. Medical guidance will determine suitability, and the approach aligns with standard clinical practices for addressing hormone deficiency. The initiative has been welcomed in some medical circles for its focus on early screening, though experts note that diagnosis typically requires symptoms alongside blood test results.

This development occurs alongside other initiatives aimed at enhancing overall fitness and standards across the US armed forces under the current defence leadership. The policy is expected to be implemented through the existing medical framework of the armed forces.