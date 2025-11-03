A chaotic Halloween night in Manchester's city centre descended into violence when YouTuber Cozzy became embroiled in a public brawl that left bystanders stunned and police investigating. The incident, which took place in Piccadilly Gardens, was captured on camera and quickly went viral online.

The confrontation occurred late on 31 October 2025, when Cozzy, known for his street-interview style content, was seen filming two people dressed as Playboy bunnies. In footage posted to his own channel, the YouTuber can be seen approaching the pair as they walked through the city centre. The interaction appeared to turn sour when the duo noticed they were being filmed and demanded that Cozzy stop recording.

Moments later, tensions escalated as one of the individuals tried to grab his camera, leading to a physical altercation. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with several bystanders getting caught up in the fight. Within seconds, the situation spiralled out of control, and the video showed multiple people throwing punches as others attempted to intervene.

Footage Shows The Fight Escalate

In the viral clip, Cozzy is seen being pushed to the ground before retaliating and striking one of the men involved. The brawl continued across the pavement as shocked onlookers watched from nearby. At one point, a man wielding a crutch appeared in the footage, using it to strike another person on the back of the head as the scuffle continued.

The video ends with the group dispersing, leaving confusion about how the fight had begun and who was at fault. Cozzy later shared the clip on his YouTube channel, which has amassed thousands of views since being uploaded. Some viewers suggested that the altercation stemmed from the filming itself, as many of Cozzy's videos involve unplanned interactions with members of the public.

Police Launch Investigation

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they are reviewing the footage as part of an active investigation into what they described as 'sickening scenes' in Piccadilly Gardens. A police spokeswoman said that officers were aware of the circulating videos and that enquiries were ongoing. No arrests have been confirmed at this stage. The area, one of Manchester's busiest public spaces, has long been a popular filming location for online content creators due to its constant foot traffic. However, the Halloween incident has reignited discussions about consent and confrontation in public filming, particularly when interactions escalate beyond verbal exchanges.

Cozzy's Role And Online Reaction

Cozzy, whose real name has not been disclosed, has built a following for his often provocative street interviews and comedic exchanges. His channel features a range of public interactions, many of which involve spontaneous conversations with passers-by.

While some of his videos attract praise for their entertainment value, others have been criticised for crossing personal boundaries. Following the incident, Cozzy has yet to issue a full statement addressing his involvement or the events leading up to the brawl. Online, the footage has sparked divided reactions, with some viewers defending Cozzy's right to record in public, while others argued that the incident highlighted the risks of confrontational content.

What Happens Next

As police continue to review evidence, questions remain over who initiated the violence and whether any charges will follow. Authorities have urged anyone with information about the altercation to come forward as the investigation continues.