50 Cent is set to perform at Donald Trump Jr.'s members-only Executive Branch club in Washington, DC, on Friday, July 3, a booking that lands awkwardly against his own past warning about the dangers of mixing hip-hop and politics.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson, is reportedly among the headline acts at the private MAGA venue ahead of America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

The news came after 50 Cent spent years publicly insisting that politics was not worth the trouble. In 2024, he told The Breakfast Club that he had turned down a $3 million offer to perform at a Trump rally, saying he was 'afraid of politics' and warning that once artists wade into it, somebody will always be offended.

The Politics He Said To Avoid

50 Cent's latest reported move is striking because it revives one of his better-remembered lines about Kanye West, who he said had created confusion by getting too deep into political territory. The remark aged into a neat little irony.

The same man who said political involvement could wreck an artist's career is now being linked to a show inside one of the most explicitly political venues in Washington.

According to reporting, the Executive Branch party is expected to feature a cluster of well-known performers, including Timbaland and Ja Rule, with 50 Cent leading the bill. The club itself sits in Georgetown and was co-founded by Trump Jr. alongside 1789 Capital executives Christopher Buskirk and Omeed Malik.

The venue has already become something of a social magnet for Trump-world insiders. Reports have linked it to White House AI adviser David Sacks, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, State Department under secretary Jacob Helberg and the Winklevoss twins, a roster that tells you pretty much everything about the crowd it is trying to court.

It is a private club with a reported top-tier membership fee of $500,000, which is a mad amount of money even by Washington standards.

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50 Cent's Turn At Executive Branch

The planned show arrives at a messy moment for the wider America 250 rollout tied to Trump's orbit. Freedom 250, the public-private group behind the celebrations, has already seen several artists peel away from its concert plans, while a Vanilla Ice performance was cancelled in Washington because organisers said there was inclement weather.

The cancellations left parts of the programme looking fragile, even as Trump himself has tried to frame the anniversary events as a political showcase.

50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland will perform at Donald Trump Jr.’s members-only MAGA club on the eve of America’s 250th anniversary.https://t.co/iNBwk4H9uE — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 29, 2026

That backdrop helps explain why a 50 Cent booking inside Trump Jr.'s club matters beyond the usual celebrity gossip. It is not just another private party with a famous name on the flyer.

It is a symbolically loaded gig, one that puts an artist who once claimed political offers were a bad deal right in the middle of the Trump family's social and political universe.

The reported lineup also adds a layer of tension because 50 Cent has long maintained a complicated relationship with politics. He previously said, bluntly, that 'every dollar is not a good dollar' when he discussed passing on a reported $500,000 offer to appear at Trump's 2017 inauguration.

Yet now he is being linked to a venue that has positioned itself as a high-end clubhouse for Trump loyalists and administration figures. That is a pivot, whether he likes the framing or not.

Trump Jr. has not publicly addressed the reported performance, and representatives for 50 Cent, Timbaland and Ja Rule had been sought for comment in the original reporting.

Until those responses arrive, the booking remains what it is now, a reported clash between old warnings and new business, with a rapper once preaching caution now heading for the kind of stage he said to keep clear of. The whole thing is a little wild, honestly, but Washington has a way of making contradiction look almost normal.