50 Cent has reignited his long-running public feud with his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, after posting a clip from Power showing his character killing his own son in what many fans interpreted as a pointed response to Marquise's latest comments about child support and their fractured relationship.

The post, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, came shortly after Marquise publicly offered to pay his father $6,700 for 24 hours of his time, saying he wanted to experience the father-son moments he believes he missed growing up.

Rather than respond directly, Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, uploaded a scene from Power in which his character, Kanan Stark, fatally shoots his son Shawn. He accompanied the clip with a brief caption reading, 'No caption needed.'

The post immediately reignited one of hip-hop's longest-running and most public family disputes, drawing both criticism and support across social media.

Marquise's $6,700 Offer Reopens an Old Wound

The latest exchange began after Marquise revisited a figure that has followed the pair's dispute for years. In an Instagram post, he arranged dollar bills to spell the word 'entitled' before writing that he would pay his father $6,700, the amount widely reported as his monthly child support, for one day together.

'I'll pay you $6,700 just for 24 hours of your time,' he wrote, adding that he wanted to spend the day doing 'everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid.'

The post was widely interpreted as both a criticism of their relationship and a symbolic reference to the financial disagreements that have dominated much of their public fallout. While some users viewed the message as an emotional appeal for reconciliation, others saw it as another attempt to revive an already well-publicised dispute.

Child Support Remains at the Centre of the Conflict

The tension between father and son has never been solely about money, but finances have repeatedly become the public focus.

Speaking during an Instagram Live conversation with Choke No Joke, Marquise argued that the reported $6,700 monthly child support payment, equivalent to roughly $81,000 annually, was inadequate given his father's wealth and celebrity status.

'You're talking about a Forbes lister,' Marquise said. '$81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can't just live anywhere.'

He argued that being the child of one of the world's biggest rap stars brought security concerns and expectations that made ordinary living arrangements difficult. Those comments echoed arguments he has made previously, suggesting that growing up as 50 Cent's son carried unique pressures that the financial arrangement failed to address.

Kanan is the devil. he killed his own son, so we shouldn't be surprised that he killed Marvin #RaisingKanan #Power pic.twitter.com/anU7cVprjy — AWK (@AWK_93_) August 1, 2026

Years of Public Estrangement

The breakdown in their relationship stretches back well over a decade. Marquise has consistently said the problems began after 50 Cent and his mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, ended their relationship.

In a 2017 interview with Rap-Up, Marquise said the distance between them became increasingly difficult as he grew older. 'He wasn't really around enough,' he said. 'It kind of dwindled down as time went on.'

Over the years, both father and son have aired grievances publicly through interviews, livestreams and social media, often responding to one another through posts rather than private conversations. The repeated exchanges have become one of the entertainment industry's most visible examples of a family dispute unfolding almost entirely in public.

50 Cent Has Previously Expressed Regret

Although the rapper has frequently mocked his son online, he has occasionally acknowledged the emotional cost of their estrangement.

During an Instagram Live discussion with media personality Van Lathan, 50 Cent reflected on how success had affected his personal life.

'I didn't think that success would cost me my firstborn,' he said. 'But it's the situation it is.'

The remark stood out because it offered a rare moment of vulnerability amid years of public insults and sarcastic exchanges. Even so, little has changed in the relationship since those comments were made.

Social Media Keeps the Feud Alive

The latest Power clip has once again divided public opinion. Some fans defended 50 Cent's trademark dark humour, arguing the television scene was consistent with the persona he has cultivated throughout his career.

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Others criticised the post as unnecessarily harsh, particularly given that it appeared to target his own son. For many observers, the dispute has increasingly moved beyond entertainment gossip into something more uncomfortable.

Unlike celebrity feuds between rivals or former collaborators, this conflict centres on a father and son whose disagreements have played out before millions of people for more than a decade. Each new interview, livestream or Instagram post adds another chapter without bringing either side noticeably closer to reconciliation.

Neither 50 Cent nor Marquise has indicated any desire to end the public back-and-forth. For now, the underlying issues remain unchanged. Marquise continues to argue that his father failed him emotionally as well as financially, while 50 Cent has shown little sign of softening his stance.

Their latest exchange suggests that, despite the passing years, the relationship remains defined by resentment, public performance and unresolved grievances that continue to attract attention whenever either chooses to speak.