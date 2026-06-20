Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are privately bracing for the 'inevitability' of divorce in Los Angeles nearly four years after the Maroon 5 frontman's high-profile cheating scandal, according to friends who claim the couple's marriage has been left with long-term damage that may now be beyond repair.

The pressure has been building ever since September 2022, when Instagram model Sumner Stroh publicly alleged on TikTok that she had a year-long affair with Levine and shared what she said were private messages from the singer. At the time, the claims detonated across social media, dragging the Victoria's Secret model's name into a scandal she never asked for and forcing Levine into hurried damage-control mode.

He did not admit to an affair, but he did not deny inappropriate behaviour either. In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, Levine, now 47, conceded that he had used 'poor judgment' in speaking to Stroh in a 'flirtatious manner.' He wrote that he had 'crossed the line' and that in 'certain instances, it became inappropriate,' adding that he had taken 'proactive steps' to address the fallout within his family. The 'Voice' coach rounded off the message with a promise that he would 'never make the same mistake again' and insisted, 'We will get through it and we will get through it together.'

Divorce Talk Grows After Cheating Fallout

The news came after what one insider describes as an 'enormous amount of work' by both Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo to keep their relationship from coming apart in the years since the scandal. Speaking to In Touch, the source painted a picture of a marriage that has been under relentless strain behind the glossy red-carpet photos and carefully curated Instagram posts.

'Nobody who knows him thinks Adam can make this last and fix the long-term damage he's already done,' the source claimed. 'They both hate the idea of divorcing, but the people closest to them see it as an inevitability!'

Instagram model Sumner Stroh claims Adam Levine allegedly cheated on his wife with her, tried to name their baby after mistress https://t.co/a4Gtp7ISpppic.twitter.com/6lEH53VHj0 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 19, 2022

According to the same insider, Prinsloo, 38, and Levine, the father of her three children, threw themselves into trying to repair the damage. Therapy, honest conversations, the whole exhausting lot, by the sound of it.

'You have to give Adam credit for actually working on the relationship instead of bailing,' the source said, adding that the singer 'doesn't want to lose Behati.'

Yet even friends who point to the effort he has reportedly made also suggest there is a stubborn problem that will not go away. The person described Levine as caught between two worlds, saying: 'He doesn't want to lose his rockstar lifestyle, either. His whole identity is built around it.'

It is a harsh observation, but it fits the pattern that played out when the Stroh video went viral back in 2022. Fans and critics lined up in the comments to ask why a man with a supermodel wife and young family would risk everything for some online flirting. The answer, if there is one, seems to sit somewhere in that phrase 'rockstar lifestyle' and all the messy stuff that comes with it.

Why Friends Think the Divorce Feels 'Inevitable'

The original allegations arrived with receipts, at least according to Stroh. She posted what she said were messages from Levine and claimed the relationship had gone on for about a year. While Levine pushed back on the word 'affair,' his admission that he had crossed a line made it clear that something inappropriate had happened.

From there, the couple appeared to follow the standard celebrity playbook in public. No detailed interviews. No joint sit-downs. Just a low, steady drumbeat of united-front imagery, walking hand in hand, attending events, pushing buggies, posting family moments. It was not hard to see why. They share three children and, by all accounts, a long history. Splitting up is not just about dividing assets, it is about blowing up the kids' sense of what home looks like.

Behind the scenes, the story relayed to In Touch sounds a lot rougher. The source described 'an enormous amount of work' needed simply to keep the marriage afloat after the scandal, implying that trust did not just snap back into place once the headlines moved on.

And then there is the brutal kicker from that same insider: 'Nobody thinks Adam and Behati are a perfect match.' That is the sort of line friends only say when they have watched a couple fight the same battles for years. It hints at differences in temperament and lifestyle that predated the cheating allegations and were simply dragged into the spotlight when the TikTok saga exploded.

At the time, Levine tried to frame the scandal as a painful but ultimately survivable mistake. 'I take full responsibility,' he wrote in 2022, insisting that the couple would 'get through it together'. For fans of the pair, the hope was that this was a grim chapter they would close.

Now, with insiders talking openly about an 'inevitability' of divorce, that hope feels a lot more fragile. There is no court filing, no official legal move, no statement from representatives announcing a separation. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the latest claims, so take everything lightly.

What we do have is a cluster of familiar ingredients, playing out in yet another celebrity marriage: allegations of infidelity, a public apology, a vow to do better, the promise to fight for the relationship, then quiet rumours that the damage might simply be too deep. People close to Levine and Prinsloo say both still hate the idea of divorce. For now, their marriage exists in that uncomfortable in-between, technically intact but overshadowed by a sense that the clock is ticking.