Brooklyn Beckham cut his family off for three full months in 2022 right up until he married his wife Nicola Peltz in Florida, according to reports.

For context, the revelation came after Brooklyn, 27, published an explosive Instagram statement in January disowning his famous parents and alleging that preserving Brand Beckham was treated as far more important than its individual members.

Victoria Beckham, 52, and David Beckham, 51, have not publicly commented on the spiralling fallout with their eldest son. However, fresh claims suggest that the current split is not an isolated incident but rather the latest chapter in a long history of communication breakdowns.

How Brooklyn Beckham Cut Family Off Before the Wedding

While Brooklyn and his family have completely cut ties since January, it has now emerged that they previously endured another brief stint of total silence back in 2022, coming just weeks before his high profile wedding in Palm Beach to 31 year old Peltz.

According to sources close to Brooklyn, severe tensions were already boiling over long before the nuptials took place. With claims that the Beckhams ultimately ruined the wedding day, the relationship was seemingly on very thin ice well before guests even arrived.

It was intolerable for Brooklyn, one source claimed, explaining that the young photographer felt utterly overwhelmed by parental demands. He tried, but nothing was enough, the source added, alleging that existing within the family meant acting like an indentured servant where you cannot do 75 per cent of what is asked, you have to be all in.

Yet, despite the painful friction unfolding behind closed doors, the Beckhams maintained an impeccably polished front for the global public. They smiled brightly for photographers throughout the lavish event and posted adoring messages across social media immediately afterwards.

That stark disconnect between public image and private reality proved deeply unsettling for Brooklyn. He wanted to speak out because the family dynamic had become completely inauthentic and existing purely for social media, the source noted. Receiving public birthday posts claiming Mum and Dad love you after going months without speaking felt weird to him, and the entire situation gave him severe anxiety.

Honestly, performing as the picture perfect family for millions of followers while privately refusing to speak sounds like mad stuff to endure.

Why Brooklyn Beckham Cut Family off Ahead of His Nuptials

The grievances surrounding the wedding itself extended far beyond social media appearances. In his damning post, Brooklyn claimed his mother hijacked his first dance with his newlywed wife, leaving Peltz in tears. He also alleged that Victoria danced inappropriately with him in front of the 500 guests invited to the celebration.

In addition, Victoria was said to have pulled out of making Peltz's bespoke wedding dress at the very last minute, forcing the bride to hastily secure a replacement frock from an alternative designer.

At the time of the recent fallout, pals close to the family expressed shock at the sudden move, but Brooklyn's mates revealed he had been sitting on these intense emotions for a very long time.

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Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heart breaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents, one source explained.

The reality, according to the source, is that he issued them with a formal letter at the end of last summer, asking for any future correspondence to go through lawyers only, in a bid to try and make amends privately rather than publicly.

However, Brooklyn felt his parents continued to ignore his explicit wishes, opting to keep mentioning him in affectionate public posts instead of reaching out privately to repair the damage.