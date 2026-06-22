A viral TikTok blind item claiming that Hailey Bieber temporarily left Justin Bieber after a period of marital tension has sparked a fresh wave of online speculation about the couple's relationship. The allegation, which has rapidly spread across social media, suggests the model walked out and remained away for several days before returning.

The video's creator has stressed that the claim is unverified, while Hailey Bieber has previously dismissed similar rumours about her marriage as '100% of the time wrong' and 'made out of thin air.'

What The Viral Claim Says

The TikTok alleges that Hailey Bieber stepped away from Justin Bieber during a difficult moment in their relationship and remained gone for several days. It further claims that individuals within her social circle are encouraging her to leave the marriage permanently.

No names or evidence have been provided to support the claim, and neither Hailey Bieber nor Justin Bieber has commented on the video.

Why The Video Is Circulating

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The clip has spread across TikTok and other platforms as users engage with relationship-focused content that often generates high levels of comments and reposts. As the video gained traction, older discussions and clips involving the couple also resurfaced across social media feeds.

The conversation has been further shaped by recurring fan theories involving Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. While there is no connection to the current allegation, the topic continues to appear in online discussions about the singer's past and public profile.

Alleged Clips Shared Online

Alongside the blind item, users have circulated additional TikTok posts referencing earlier footage involving the couple. One widely shared clip is said by some users to show Justin Bieber appearing to raise his voice during a conversation with Hailey Bieber. The context of the footage remains unclear, and it has not been verified by either party.

Still images taken from the clip have also been shared across social platforms, contributing to discussion around the couple's interactions.

Family Context

The claim has also circulated alongside discussion of the couple's son, Jack Blues, who was born in August 2024. Earlier reports suggested that the arrival of their child strengthened their relationship, which is now being discussed alongside the latest online allegations.

Public Statements

Justin Bieber has previously spoken publicly about his marriage to Hailey Bieber. In an interview with Vogue, he said, 'The smartest thing I ever did was marry Hailey'. He has also released the song Walking Away, which includes themes of commitment and maintaining a relationship through challenges.

These statements have been referenced by users discussing the contrast between public comments and online speculation.

Social Media Response

Reaction to the TikTok has leaned largely towards scepticism, with many users questioning the credibility of the blind item and expressing doubt that the alleged walkout took place.

Comments under the video include responses such as 'She is never leaving that man I fear', and 'I don't believe this tbh she worked so hard for him she's staying with him no matter what'. Other users have pointed to Hailey Bieber's previous dismissal of blind items when disputing the claim.

No Evidence Of Separation

There is no confirmed evidence that Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have separated, filed for divorce, or issued statements regarding a split.

The allegation that Hailey Bieber walked out remains based on an unverified TikTok blind item and social media discussion, with no supporting evidence or official confirmation from either party.