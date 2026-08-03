Keith Urban is reportedly devastated and considering stepping out with a new partner after his former wife, Nicole Kidman, was photographed kissing private equity businessman Michael Reinstein during an Italian getaway.

Images of the Oscar-winning actress looking affectionate on holiday have allegedly dealt a painful blow to the country music star, who sources say harboured lingering hopes of repairing their fractured relationship.

To recall, the beloved Hollywood couple officially finalised their divorce in January after an almost two-decade marriage. Their separation first came to light last September, following what insiders described as a rocky path throughout the summer of 2025. Not long after ringing in the new year, the former couple reached a settlement agreement, quietly closing the door on a massive chapter of their lives.

Details of the Sun-Drenched Italian Getaway

The catalyst for this recent emotional fallout stems from exclusive photographs obtained by the Daily Mail.

The 59-year-old Moulin Rouge! actress was seen enjoying the Italian Riviera, sipping an Aperol Spritz poolside with Reinstein. The pair shared lighthearted conversations, with photographs capturing the silver-haired businessman playfully lifting her hat to shield her from the bright Mediterranean sunshine. More intimately, the two were seen holding hands and sharing a kiss.

A source told Daily Mail that 'after everything she went through with Keith, she deserves to find happiness.' The insider noted that Kidman never expected her marriage to fail and 'tried as best as she could to keep her family intact.' She was joined on this European trip by her two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith, proving that her family unit remains a central focus.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims. Still, the visual of a relaxed, contented Kidman paints a stark contrast to the reported state of her ex-husband.

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Keith Urban Considers Finding a New Partner

According to New Idea magazine, the 58-year-old singer was 'absolutely devastated' by the claims that Kidman had officially moved on. An insider alleged that up until this point, the door had been firmly closed, but Urban 'still had hopes there might be a chance at reconciliation.' Seeing the mother of his children looking comfortable with someone else brought on a feeling of deep loss all over again.

It is a wild situation for anyone to navigate in the public eye, let alone two massive celebrities. The source claimed that witnessing Kidman apparently moving forward has finally prompted the singer to reassess his own romantic future. 'Seeing Nicole seemingly moving on is permitting him to do the same,' the insider added.

Seeking a New Partner Could Yield Revenge Romance

Urban is said to be wary of entering another high-profile relationship and would prefer to keep any future romance private. However, the sting of these recent photographs might just accelerate his timeline.

The insider told the publication not to be surprised if Urban steps out with a 'revenge romance' of his own, noting that 'he knows he has to move on.' This sort of stuff rarely stays out of the headlines for long, especially when raw emotions are involved.

Nicole Kidman Leaves the Drama for Italian Getaway

The timeline of this new connection seems to have been brewing for a while. In June, reports surfaced linking the actress to a high-profile businessman.

A source said at the time that the relationship had been quietly developing for months, with the pair 'keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye.'

Kidman herself hinted at this peaceful, forward-looking mindset during a reflective interview with Variety in March.

Speaking about the split, she stated that she was grateful for her family and was focused entirely on moving forward. She emphasised that they remain a family, praising her daughters as 'beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.'

When asked directly if she was doing all right following the collapse of her 19-year marriage, her response was surprisingly simple.

She confirmed she was, noting, 'I am, because I'm always going to be moving toward what's good.'