Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are again battling divorce rumours in California, where sources claim the couple have reached a 'critical crossroads' in their marriage as their ambitions and priorities pull in opposite directions. Meghan is determined to keep building their public profile and brand, while Harry is said to be retreating from the spotlight and questioning whether his wife's fixation on fame is a mistake.

The couple's relationship has been under intense scrutiny ever since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States. Their move was followed by headline-making projects, including a Netflix documentary, Harry's memoir Spare and Meghan's podcast ventures. Each new deal only sharpened speculation over whether the Sussexes wanted to break free from royal life or simply rebuild it on their own commercial terms. The latest claims suggest that the fallout from those decisions is now being felt inside the marriage itself.

Meghan Markle shares rare behind-the-scenes photos of her idyllic home life with Prince Harry and their children https://t.co/MWb6Aa1sdp — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 10, 2026

A source quoted by RadarOnline, which has a mixed record on royal gossip, painted a picture of two people who no longer quite want the same life. Meghan's instinct, they said, is 'always to push harder, think bigger, and find another route forward'. She reportedly remains focused on growth, visibility and what new opportunities might be leveraged from the Sussex name in Hollywood and beyond.

Prince Harry, by contrast, is described as 'far more comfortable stepping back, simplifying things, and focusing on the aspects of life that he believes genuinely matter.' The Duke is said to be less concerned about ratings, followers or influence, and more interested in family relationships and charitable initiatives that align with his personal experience.

That tension between hustle and retreat is, if the insiders are accurate, where the fault line lies. One person said to be close to the couple claimed Meghan views this as a decisive period for the 'Sussex brand', arguing that they cannot afford to drift out of public consciousness. She is reportedly driven by the sense that they have only just begun to tap their post-royal potential and that slowing down now would squander years of risk and reinvention.

The same insider suggested Meghan finds 'deeply unsettling' the idea of becoming less visible or losing influence. In her view, momentum is the lifeblood of what they have built since leaving royal life. Without that momentum, the carefully constructed image of the Sussexes as global change-makers and media producers could begin to fade, taking lucrative opportunities with it.

By contrast, Harry is said to be notably relaxed about the prospect of fading from the limelight. According to the report, he 'doesn't care about such things,' and one of his growing frustrations is that Meghan 'keeps chasing that dream.' Hollywood observers have long branded Meghan's attempts to forge a long-term entertainment career a 'pipe dream,' a characterisation that reportedly only adds pressure inside the marriage.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And The Battle Over Fame

What emerges from the RadarOnline account is not a couple at open war, but two people steadily drifting into different orbits. Harry, whose book Spare was itself an argument for personal healing over public duty, is understood to be refocusing on philanthropy and causes that scarred him personally, such as mental health and veterans' welfare. He is said to want projects that feel rooted in service rather than spectacle.

Meghan, on the other hand, has never hidden her appetite for creative and commercial work. From her Suits years to her post-royal podcasting and production deals, she has appeared far more at ease operating in the ecosystem of celebrity. Her critics call it thirst; her supporters call it entrepreneurial grit. The sources quoted in the latest report suggest Harry is increasingly unconvinced that perpetual visibility is worth the strain.

It is worth stressing that none of these claims has been confirmed by the Sussexes themselves. Their representatives have not publicly commented on the report, and there has been no official indication from the couple that divorce is being contemplated. The narrative of a marriage at a 'critical crossroads' rests entirely on unnamed insiders, and should therefore be treated with a healthy dose of scepticism.

Different Roads, Same Destination For Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Even so, the portrait is a recognisable one. Plenty of couples reach a stage where one partner wants to accelerate just as the other longs to slow down. Here, Meghan is described as still scanning the horizon for possibilities 'waiting to be realised,' while Harry is portrayed as increasingly content with a quieter path built around 'family, service, and personal fulfilment.'

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reignite Divorce Rumours: Financial Pressures, Values Disconnect Allegedly Strain Their Marriage Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reignite Divorce Rumours: Financial Pressures, Values Disconnect Allegedly Strain Their Marriage

Another source insisted that neither believes the other is wrong. That small detail matters. It suggests this is less a blazing row about values and more a question of whether two diverging life strategies can still be reconciled inside one marriage. If Harry sees his wife's pursuit of influence as a strategic misstep, it appears to be framed as concern rather than condemnation.

At this stage, there is no hard evidence of imminent separation, only a swirl of rumour layered onto a couple who have never been allowed to live an ordinary life. Until the Sussexes speak for themselves, any talk of divorce remains speculative, and every dramatic headline should be taken with a grain of salt.