Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco quietly answered a week of fevered divorce speculation on Wednesday, when the singer posted a new set of intimate photos of the couple on Instagram, showing them kissing, cuddling and laughing together during recent outings.

The latest glimpse into the relationship between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco comes just days after reports claimed the singer was 'seething' over her husband's decision to joke about her diet in front of a live audience.

The new pictures landed after gossip sites and social media users spent days questioning whether the Only Murders in the Building star was furious enough about those remarks to consider walking away from the marriage. That narrative has not been confirmed by either Gomez or Blanco, and there is no official indication that the pair are heading for divorce, but the mood music around them had shifted noticeably. Into that noise, Gomez dropped what looked very much like a love letter in photo form.

The carousel begins with the kind of image couples usually keep for their camera rolls rather than for their public feeds. Seated across from each other at a restaurant table, Gomez beams as Blanco leans in close, appearing to kiss her chest while she laughs. In another frame, the two are tangled together in front of a mirror, Gomez holding her phone out for a selfie as he wraps himself around her shoulders in the background.

A third moment captures them outside, strolling side by side through a quiet neighbourhood in daylight, pressed close in the unselfconscious way of people who have stopped performing for the camera. Gomez is in a loose white outfit and dark sunglasses, clean and unfussy. Blanco goes the other way, in a patterned button-down with layered jewellery, looking like a man who is very aware that he is now half of a celebrity couple and dressing accordingly.

'distance means so little when someone means so much.... @itsbennyblanco mish you bb 💙,' she wrote under the post, a caption that sounds suspiciously like a pointed reassurance that whatever rows may have taken place, they are not tearing the marriage apart. Blanco's reply stayed on-brand for him, light and slightly chaotic rather than earnest. 'wait i need that cowboy outfit back,' he commented, apparently referring to the final image in the set, an old childhood shot of him on horseback in full miniature ranch-hand gear.

Another of the new photos shows the pair slouched together on a sofa, with a snow-covered mountain framed through a large window behind them. It is the kind of cosy, expensive-looking domestic scene that says more about commitment than any statement ever could.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Fans Reject Divorce Rumours

Predictably, the reaction from Gomez and Blanco fans was immediate and intense. The comment section under the post turned into an impromptu referendum on the state of the marriage and, if anything, a rejection of the divorce chatter that has followed the couple in recent days.

'Love is a beautiful thing 😍❤️❤️❤️,' one person wrote, collapsing the gossip cycle into a single swoony line. Another user added, 'Love this, y'all are cute ❤️🙌❤️,' while a third insisted, 'You two are literally the cutest couple I swear😍😍🥹.' There were countless variations on the same theme, most of them gloriously unconcerned with whether it was entirely wise to form emotional attachments to strangers' relationships.

The overall effect was clear. Whatever unease Gomez may have felt about her husband's loose tongue, she was not about to let the narrative solidify into talk of estrangement or divorce without a fight or at least without a strategic Instagram upload.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Diet Comments Still Rankle

The timing of the post is doing a lot of work. The latest images of Gomez and Blanco as a united front arrive on the heels of reporting that she was deeply uncomfortable with comments he made about her eating habits during a live recording of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast in West Hollywood.

On stage, Blanco told the audience: 'This morning I walked in and she was eating Jack in the Box at 6:45 in the morning,' before adding that his wife gravitates toward 'burgers and fries'. Paltrow, whose entire brand is built on a certain strain of aspirational wellness, pulled a face and fired back, 'This is NOT Goop approved!' It made for easy laughter in the room, and Blanco did not stop there.

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He went on to say Gomez 'eats the s--- out of' Goop Kitchen meals as well, but 'mainly prefers whatever is bad for your diet.' For a woman whose body and health have been dissected for most of her adult life, that framing landed badly, at least according to several unnamed sources now circling the story.

One insider claimed Gomez was blindsided. 'Selena has spent most of her adult life dealing with people dissecting her body, her health and what she eats. To hear her husband turn it into a punchline in front of a crowd was upsetting for her,' the source said. Another suggested she felt he 'should know better given everything she has gone through' and was 'seething' once she heard the clip back.

A third source painted the clash in slightly different colours, saying Gomez has worked hard to develop a more relaxed, healthier relationship with food and cooking, without pretending to be any kind of wellness authority. 'Selena does not pretend to be a wellness guru, but she also doesn't appreciate being portrayed as some reckless child living on junk food. She thought Benny's comments were unnecessary and insensitive,' the person claimed.

None of that has been publicly acknowledged by Gomez or Blanco, and there has been no formal apology or clarification. At this point, the rift exists only in the space between anonymous briefings and fans' imaginations. What is visible on the record is a couple apparently content to press their faces together in front of millions, and a singer who has chosen to answer rumours of divorce with photographs rather than words, at least for now.