Fresh concerns have emerged over the welfare of Andrew and Tristan Tate after their lawyer claimed the brothers are facing threats from fellow inmates while being held in a Miami federal detention facility.

The remarks, which compared their treatment in custody to that of Jeffrey Epstein, have fuelled renewed online attention, prompting one question: are the Tate brothers still alive?

Latest Update from Federal Custody

The short answer is yes. Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, remain in federal custody in Miami after being arrested by US Marshals on 18 July at a bare-knuckle boxing event. The brothers are being held in secure housing as they contest a request to extradite them to the UK.

The dual US-UK citizens did not attend the latest scheduling hearing before US Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis. Instead, the hearing focused on the next steps in their bid to secure release on bail while the extradition case moves forward.

Judge Louis ordered the defence to file its bail motion by 5 August, with prosecutors required to respond by 10 August. A detention hearing has been scheduled for 13 August.

Lawyer Claims the Brothers Are Being Threatened

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Speaking outside court, the brothers' lawyer, Joe McBride, alleged that the charges against his clients have made them targets inside the detention facility.

McBride claimed the allegations have placed 'a target on their back,' arguing that other inmates see the brothers as vulnerable because of the nature of the accusations they face. He also alleged they are repeatedly subjected to verbal abuse whenever prisoners pass their cells.

According to McBride, the brothers are being housed in a secure unit because of concerns for their safety. He further claimed they face the risk of violence from fellow inmates while remaining in custody.

The lawyer's claims have not been independently verified by prison officials or the court. Andrew and Tristan Tate continue to deny all allegations against them.

Lawyer Compares Tate Brothers to Jeffrey Epstein

McBride also compared the brothers' treatment in custody to that of Jeffrey Epstein, saying inmates accused of child-related sexual offences often occupy the lowest position in the prison hierarchy.

He argued that the nature of the UK allegations has caused other inmates to associate the Tate brothers with Epstein, despite the brothers denying the accusations against them.

Separately, posts published on Andrew Tate's X account have claimed he is being held in a special housing unit without access to a phone, commissary or outdoor recreation. Another post alleged that a neighbouring inmate 'screams throughout the night.'

McBride said the account is being managed by Andrew Tate's team because he does not have access to a phone while detained. The social media claims regarding his detention conditions have not been independently verified.

What's Next in the Tate Brothers' Extradition Case?

Andrew and Tristan Tate remain at the centre of legal proceedings spanning multiple countries.

The UK is seeking their extradition over a combined total of 59 criminal charges, including rape, sex trafficking, offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. British prosecutors have said the latest charges followed an investigation involving claims from four additional alleged victims.

The brothers are also facing separate criminal proceedings in Romania, where they have been accused of offences including trafficking minors, organised crime, money laundering and having sexual relations with a minor.

Andrew and Tristan Tate deny all allegations in both the UK and Romania. Their immediate focus is the upcoming detention hearing on 13 August, when a federal judge will decide whether they can be released on bail while extradition proceedings continue, a legal process that could take months.