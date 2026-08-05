A nine-pound Yorkshire Terrier mix has defied the odds after surviving alone for two weeks in the California wilderness, avoiding traffic, coyotes and even a mountain lion before being rescued by volunteers.

Burt, a rescue dog taken in by California-based Shelter Hope just months earlier, disappeared shortly after being placed with a foster family in Thousand Oaks. His remarkable survival has been hailed by rescuers as a testament to his instincts and resilience after spending much of his early life as a stray.

Shelter Hope founder Kim Sill said Burt slipped away during what should have been a routine walk with his foster carer.

'The leash got out of his hand, and he got away,' Sill told KTLA5.

Search Takes Grim Turn as Predator Threats Emerge

The incident triggered an extensive search involving volunteers, local residents and specialist search-and-rescue teams. Flyers were distributed across the area while reports of sightings came in from across an estimated 10-mile radius.

As the days passed, hope began to fade.

Several callers reported seeing a small dog struck by a vehicle, prompting fears that Burt had not survived. However, the breakthrough came in the early hours of the morning when a resident contacted Shelter Hope after discovering the terrified terrier hiding beneath a parked car.

The caller told rescuers that three coyotes were attempting to reach the frightened dog.

By the time volunteers arrived, Burt had vanished once again, along with the wild animals. The near miss prompted Shelter Hope to enlist specialist organisation Dog Days Search and Rescue, which has extensive experience tracking lost dogs in difficult terrain.

The team installed trail cameras and humane traps stocked with water to monitor Burt's movements. The footage revealed just how dangerous his ordeal had become.

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Images captured the tiny terrier navigating busy roads, being circled by a coyote and later encountering a mountain lion. Despite weighing less than nine pounds, Burt repeatedly managed to evade the predators and continue moving through the rugged landscape.

Former Stray's Survival Instincts Helped Save His Life

Sill believes Burt's difficult past ultimately gave him the skills needed to stay alive.

'Unsocialized, doesn't understand humans, very, very fearful and very savvy of the terrain,' she said of the pup.

Having previously survived as a stray before entering Shelter Hope's care, Burt instinctively avoided people while remaining alert to threats in the environment. Those same behaviours made him difficult to catch but also helped him evade predators during the two-week ordeal.

After 14 days, volunteers finally managed to capture Burt safely using carefully planned rescue techniques. He was reunited with Shelter Hope without serious injuries despite his extraordinary journey through an area inhabited by coyotes and mountain lions.

Sill praised the determination of the volunteers and credited Dog Days Search and Rescue for its specialist support throughout the operation.

Burt is now recovering safely in rescue care, bringing an emotional end to a search that many feared would end in tragedy. Sill said successful reunions after such prolonged disappearances are rare, making Burt's survival an exceptional outcome made possible by persistence, community support and the little dog's remarkable instincts.