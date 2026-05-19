Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have fuelled fresh dating speculation after the pair were photographed together in Los Angeles alongside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, days after reports linked them to a holiday in Hawaii.

Images circulating online from 16 May showed the group travelling together in a car after attending a Fanatics event in the city. According to photographs published by entertainment outlets and reposted widely on social media, Elordi appeared to be driving while Kendall Jenner sat in the front passenger seat. Kylie Jenner and Chalamet were seated in the back alongside photographer and longtime Kardashian-Jenner associate Renell Medrano.

The outing renewed speculation that Elordi and Kendall may now be officially dating following months of rumours linking the pair. Neither has publicly commented on the speculation.

Hawaii, Coachella Sightings Intensify Speculation

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Speculation surrounding Elordi and Kendall has grown in recent months after the pair were reportedly seen together at several public events and private outings.

Fans first began discussing a possible relationship after they were spotted speaking together during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. Similar rumours resurfaced during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, where attendees claimed the pair appeared close during Justin Bieber's performance.

TMZ also recently reported that Elordi and Kendall were seen spending time together in Hawaii, further intensifying discussion surrounding the pair before the Los Angeles appearance.

In April, Elordi and Kendall had been reportedly 'spending time together' for several months following speculation linked to Coachella and other public appearances earlier this year.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi enjoyed what looked like a very private beach hang in Hawaii over the weekend, according to a photo TMZ obtained. pic.twitter.com/DQheHK1LPg — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2026

While Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi were in Hawaii this week they stopped by Nourish Hanalei for breakfast. Fans who ran into the couple while on the island told Deuxmoi they were “so cute together”. 📸@deuxmoi pic.twitter.com/O8NPrte96H — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) May 16, 2026

Group Car Photos Quickly Circulate Online

Photographs from the evening showed members of the group using their mobile phones to shield themselves from paparazzi cameras while leaving the venue. Despite attempts to avoid photographs, images of the group laughing inside the vehicle quickly spread across social media platforms including X, TikTok and Instagram.

Some users compared the images to celebrity paparazzi photographs from the mid-2000s, with online discussion focusing on the relaxed atmosphere inside the car and the unexpected combination of high-profile entertainment figures travelling together.

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet em Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/as14QOTLG0 — 21 (@21metgala) May 18, 2026

Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi and Timothée Chalamet last night leaving a party together



📸: @deuxmoiworld / BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/4ERd7z7Nf5 — eitakylie (@eitakyliie) May 18, 2026

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According to PEOPLE, the group 'all really get along', with sources describing Elordi and Chalamet as already familiar through awards season events and overlapping social circles.

The outing quickly became a trending topic across entertainment pages and celebrity discussion accounts, where users debated whether the appearance amounted to a public confirmation of Elordi and Kendall's relationship.

Elordi And Jenner's Dating Histories Resurface

The renewed attention surrounding Elordi and Kendall Jenner has also led to discussion about their previous relationships. Elordi was previously linked to influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, with reports suggesting the pair separated last year after an on-and-off relationship. Kendall, meanwhile, has previously been linked to basketball player Devin Booker and musician Bad Bunny, though she has generally kept details about her personal life private.

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In an interview with Vogue France published earlier this year, Kendall Jenner said she wanted to remain focused on enjoying her life on her own terms while balancing work commitments and personal goals.

Although speculation surrounding Elordi and Kendall continues online, neither the pair nor representatives linked to the Kardashian-Jenner family have publicly addressed the nature of the relationship.