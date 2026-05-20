Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are again sparking romance speculation following reported sightings between February and May 2026, with sources suggesting the pair have been spending time together over recent months.

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Yahoo Entertainment reported that the pair were first linked in February 2026 after being introduced through Kylie Jenner. Public attention increased on 15 March 2026 following claims they were seen speaking privately at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, with further speculation emerging in April during Coachella weekend when they were reportedly seen together at an afterparty hosted by Justin Bieber.

By May 2026, the pair were linked to a private trip to Kauai, Hawaii, where paparazzi images showed them spending time together in casual settings.

Relationship Status Remains Unconfirmed

There has been no confirmation that Jenner and Elordi are in a relationship. Neither has publicly addressed the speculation, and no verified statements have been released by representatives.

Kendall Jenner's Public Profile

Kendall Jenner is an American model and television personality who first rose to prominence through reality television as part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, alongside the wider Kardashian-Jenner family.

She later established a career in international fashion modelling, working with major luxury brands and global fashion houses. Jenner has appeared in runway shows and advertising campaigns, becoming one of the most recognisable figures in contemporary fashion media.

Her visibility has also been shaped by the Kardashian-Jenner media franchise, while her personal relationships have frequently attracted media attention, though she generally avoids confirming details publicly.

Jacob Elordi's Acting Career And Public Profile

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor who gained international recognition through The Kissing Booth film series, which introduced him to a global streaming audience and established his breakout status.

He later expanded his profile through HBO's Euphoria, where his performance contributed to wider critical and mainstream recognition and supported his transition into more serious dramatic roles.

Elordi has since taken on a range of film projects across Hollywood and international productions, including roles in high-profile adaptations such as Frankenstein, strengthening his position in contemporary screen acting.

He has previously been linked to high-profile relationships but does not regularly comment on his personal life publicly.

Hawaii Footage Circulates Online

Images and video clips circulating online appear to show Jenner and Elordi at a beach location in Hawaii.

The footage shows the pair paddleboarding and spending time near the shoreline. The material was shared on social media before being re-posted across TikTok, X and Instagram in multiple formats.

Earlier Reports Of Overlapping Social Circles

Speculation first emerged after reports, including coverage by the Daily Mail and claims circulating on TikTok, suggested Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi had overlapping appearances in entertainment and social settings in the period leading up to the Hawaii trip.

Attention increased following additional event and travel-related claims circulating across social media platforms, with further unverified reports contributing to discussion about possible earlier interactions in Los Angeles industry circles.

Social Media Drives Ongoing Speculation

Social media platforms, particularly TikTok and X, have driven discussion around the images and videos.

Users have shared clips and screenshots, with interpretations divided between suggestions of a possible relationship and views that the footage lacks sufficient context. The material continues to circulate through re-posts and edited content across multiple platforms.