More young people are waiting longer for NHS mental health treatment as charities warn that funding is failing to keep pace with rising demand. According to a March 2026 report by Mind, the proportion of NHS spending allocated to mental health services has fallen for the second consecutive year, despite record numbers of people seeking support.

Experts say the growing delays are having a significant impact on young adults aged 16 to 24, many of whom are already facing challenges such as unemployment, financial pressure and the transition into adult life.

What Does the March 2026 Mind Report Reveal?

Mental health services are facing increasing pressure as demand continues to rise across England.

According to a Mind Charity report, more than 2.2 million people were in contact with NHS mental health services in January 2026. However, the charity's report found that the proportion of NHS spending dedicated to mental health has fallen from 8.78% in 2024/25 to 8.68% in 2025/26, with a further decline to 8.4% forecast for 2026/27.

Mind argues that these reductions come despite mental health conditions affecting around one in four people each year and a growing number of people requiring NHS support.

Dr Sarah Hughes, chief executive of Mind, said: 'People with mental health problems are being let down and mental health services are being set up to fail. It is indefensible that the share of mental health funding is set to fall for the third year in a row while record numbers of people are in contact with the NHS and further scandals about the treatment of people with serious mental illness in inpatient care continue to emerge.

'We know the system needs reform, but this is impossible without the resources to deliver it. Mental health services need sustained investment to innovate, improve and reach people when they need support most. We urgently need to cut waiting times, improve the quality of community and inpatient care, and tackle the social and economic factors driving poor mental health.'

Why Are Young People Being Hit Hardest?

Long NHS waiting lists can be particularly challenging for young adults, who are often balancing education, employment and increasing financial pressures.

Research published by University College London in May 2026 found that more than one in five members of Generation Z in England report living with a long-term mental health condition in their early twenties.

Government figures also show unemployment among 16 to 24-year-olds remains close to one million, adding further pressure to a generation already experiencing rising levels of anxiety, depression and burnout.

Experts say delayed access to treatment can make these challenges even more difficult to manage.

Experts Warn Delays Can Worsen Mental Health

Kendall Maloof, Clinical Director at Eagle Creek Recovery, said one of the most common emotions she sees among young adults waiting for treatment is hopelessness.

'A lot of young people reach a breaking point and finally decide it's time to ask for help. Only after they do, they find out there will be a minimum two to three-month delay before getting any type of professional assistance. When professional assistance does become available, many young people have already lost faith that anything positive can happen.'

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Maloof said prolonged waiting times can leave young people feeling abandoned at the moment they are most vulnerable.

Corporate mindset trainer and performance coach Sira Masetti, founder of Bias for Growth, said delayed treatment can also have lasting consequences beyond mental health.

'One of the biggest challenges is the loss of momentum. You cannot easily apply for jobs, attend interviews, take up courses or enter employment if you are struggling with anxiety, depression, burnout or low confidence.

'If you are left waiting for weeks or months, the situation may only escalate. It can make young people feel as though they do not matter, reinforcing feelings of hopelessness and loneliness while discouraging them from seeking support again.'

What Needs to Change?

Mental health organisations say reducing waiting times will require sustained investment alongside wider reforms to NHS mental health services.

Mind argues that improving community care, expanding inpatient services and addressing the wider social and economic factors affecting mental health are all essential if the NHS is to meet growing demand.

For young people already navigating uncertainty around employment, education and the cost of living, experts warn that timely access to mental health support could make a significant difference to both their wellbeing and their future opportunities.