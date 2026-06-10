Prince Harry is pushing for government-provided armed bodyguards before bringing Meghan Markle and their children to Britain this summer, with sources suggesting the stand-off is the main reason the family has not yet committed to a UK visit. The Duke of Sussex is due in Birmingham in July for an Invictus Games milestone event, but any return with Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet appears to hinge on the outcome of his long-running security row with the Home Office.

The Sussexes have not been in the UK together as a family for nearly four years. Their last joint trip with the children was in the summer of 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, followed a few months later by Harry and Meghan's return for the Queen's funeral. Archie and Lilibet have not seen their royal relatives in person since, and those close to Harry say he is keen to change that but only if he is satisfied that protection arrangements meet the level he believes is necessary.

Prince Harry and Prince Archie 💕 pic.twitter.com/J4fZm8BoYH — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) June 9, 2026

Prince Harry Security Fight Clouds Summer Visit

Prince Harry lost a legal challenge last year over the downgrading of his taxpayer-funded security when in the UK, a consequence of his decision with Meghan to step back from royal duties in 2020 and relocate to the United States. A government committee stripped him of automatic police protection, ruling that his status had changed once he was no longer a working member of the Royal Family.

Read more Prince Harry Keen to Reunite With King Charles But Refuses to See Prince William in the UK Prince Harry Keen to Reunite With King Charles But Refuses to See Prince William in the UK

Harry argued in court that the decision left him and his family exposed when visiting Britain, insisting that private security in the US could not lawfully carry firearms or receive certain intelligence briefings on UK soil. The High Court sided with the Home Office, reinforcing the principle that royal protection is not a personal entitlement but a judgment based on roles and assessed risk.

In December, however, there was a partial shift. The Home Office agreed to grant the Duke a full risk assessment for his visits, a move described in some quarters as a major U-turn. It did not automatically restore his former security package, but it opened the door to a fresh consideration of the threat he faces and what level of state-backed protection might be justified.

According to the Daily Mail, sources close to Prince Harry now say his team is 'cautiously optimistic' that his wish for full armed protection is 'nailed-on' and 'will be reinstated.' That optimism is not supported by any official announcement. The Home Office has made no public commitment, and there is, at the time of writing, no confirmed decision to return him to the protection he enjoyed before leaving frontline royal life. Until that changes, the situation remains contested and should be treated with a degree of caution.

Invictus Games Return Puts Pressure on Decision

Prince Harry is set to travel to Birmingham in July for a one-year-to-go event ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games, the international sporting competition for wounded service personnel he founded. It will be one of his most visible appearances in the UK since relations with the Royal Family deteriorated, and it places fresh pressure on the state to clarify how he will be protected.

Sources who spoke to Page Six this week said Harry 'would love' to bring Archie and Lilibet to Britain for the trip, but stressed that no firm plans had been agreed and that 'matters are first focused on the Invictus event.' That line suggests his camp is trying not to be seen publicly leveraging the Games for a security outcome, even as the two issues inevitably intersect.

If Meghan were to accompany him, it would be her first official visit to Britain since the Queen's funeral in 2022. Her absence from more recent key royal moments has fed persistent speculation about the depth of the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the family, but, as ever, the public only sees fragments of what is a tightly controlled private dynamic.

Harry himself has been blunt about how central security is to his thinking. Speaking to the BBC in May 2025, he said: 'I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.' It is an unusually stark admission for a prince who still speaks fondly of his military service and of Britain as his home country, and it underlines how far trust between him and the British state has frayed.

Happy 5th birthday Princess Lilibet! 🎉 🎂 🎈

Prince Harry and Meghan are celebrating their little girl with a pair of never-before-seen photos. Alongside the sweet snaps, proud mom Meghan penned a simple but heartfelt message: “Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili 🤍” 🥹… pic.twitter.com/pLLIZRbPu3 — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) June 4, 2026

At the same time, nothing in this story is fully settled. The risk assessment ordered in December has not been made public, there is no confirmed agreement on his future protection, and the government's final stance could yet disappoint him. Until concrete terms are announced by the Home Office or Scotland Yard, any talk of 'nailed-on' guarantees of armed bodyguards remains unverified and should be treated with a grain of salt by anyone trying to read the runes of Harry's next move.