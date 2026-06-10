Maitiu Mág Tighearnán, the Belfast father praised for helping stop a brutal knife attack in north Belfast, has revealed what he witnessed on Kinnaird Avenue as a fundraiser launched in his honour continues to attract support.

The 32-year-old said that 'instinct took over' when he saw a man being repeatedly stabbed shortly after 10:30 p.m. on 8 June. Armed only with a hurley stick from his son's hurling practice, he joined other bystanders to intervene before police arrived.

Since the incident, which left the victim seriously injured but alive, Mág Tighearnán has been hailed as a hero, and a GoFundMe campaign set up to recognise his actions has raised thousands of pounds from supporters.

Sudden Intervention After 'Frenzied' Street Attack

According to eyewitness accounts and video circulating online, the victim was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and upper body as the attacker straddled him on the road. Bystanders could be heard shouting warnings, including claims the assailant was trying to 'cut his head off,' though this remains part of the witness description and has not been formally characterised by police.

The situation escalated when Maitiu Mág Tighearnán arrived in the area with a friend after attending his son's hurling practice. They initially believed a disturbance was unfolding before realising the severity of the assault.

Mág Tighearnán grabbed a hurley stick from his vehicle and struck the attacker multiple times in an attempt to stop the assault. His friend, identified locally as Andre and described as trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, then moved in to restrain the suspect using a hold while other bystanders joined in to separate the men and secure the weapon.

The victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition with multiple stab wounds, including injuries to the face, eyes, neck and back. He is reported to have survived the immediate attack.

'Instinct Took Over' – Hero Describes Moment of Action

Speaking to reporters, Mág Tighearnán said the intervention was not planned and happened in seconds after he realised what was unfolding.

He said he had been driving with his friend when they noticed a car behaving erratically, appearing to reverse away from the scene. Moments later, they witnessed the stabbing in progress.

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'Instinct took over,' he said, adding that the attacker did not initially react to blows from the hurley. He described how the weapon was eventually dislodged during the struggle, allowing others to help restrain the suspect until PSNI officers arrived.

He later added that the victim appeared conscious but severely weakened from blood loss and struggled to speak due to his injuries.

Despite widespread praise, he has downplayed his actions publicly, saying he 'just landed there by chance' and only did what 'most people would try to do.'

Community Praise, Fundraiser and Wider Debate

Across Belfast and beyond, politicians and police have widely praised Mág Tighearnán's actions and commended the bravery of those who intervened. A GoFundMe page titled 'Buy Belfast Hero a Pint' was quickly launched in his honour, attracting strong public support.

His partner, Aoife O'Reilly, described him as 'very, very humble,' adding that she was proud of how he responded in a moment of extreme violence while returning from family hurling training.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson also acknowledged the actions of bystanders, saying they 'ran towards danger' to protect the victim.

The case has also reignited debate around knife crime and public safety in Northern Ireland, particularly given its timing just days after the fatal stabbing of musician Talay Riley in London.