Vickrum Singh Digwa, the 23-year-old man serving a life sentence for the murder of University of Southampton student Henry Nowak, has become the focus of widespread social media speculation after unverified reports claimed he was attacked in prison days after his sentencing.

The allegations, which began circulating online around 6 June, claim that Digwa suffered serious facial burns after being targeted with so-called 'prison napalm,' a mixture of boiling water and sugar sometimes associated with prison assaults.

However, as of 10 June, the reports remain largely unconfirmed.

The rumours have emerged against the backdrop of one of the UK's most controversial murder cases in recent years, a case that continues to generate strong public reaction, protests and ongoing scrutiny of police actions.

What Are the Prison Attack Claims?

The latest controversy centres on reports that Digwa was attacked shortly after arriving in prison. Posts shared across social media claim he was assaulted with boiling water mixed with sugar, resulting in severe facial injuries that required treatment in a prison hospital wing.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Vickrum Digwa has reportedly been attacked at HMP Armley, where he is currently being held following the murder of Henry Nowak.



⚠️ Reports indicate that a mixture of sugar and boiling water was thrown in his face, causing serious burns.



🏥 His injuries are... pic.twitter.com/JqQnW8xvDJ — Britify (@BritifyUK) June 6, 2026

Many of the posts cite unnamed sources and describe the alleged assault as an act of 'prison justice.' Several accounts have also repeated earlier claims from former inmates who predicted Digwa would become a target because of the publicity surrounding the case.

However, none of the claims have been independently verified.

No statement has been issued by HM Prison Service, the Ministry of Justice or local police. Mainstream news outlets have also not reported the alleged attack as established fact.

At the same time, counter-claims have appeared online suggesting Digwa is being held in protective custody or segregation and has not been assaulted. Those reports likewise remain unverified.

Without official confirmation, the circumstances surrounding the rumours remain unclear.

How Henry Nowak's Murder Became a National Story

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The attention surrounding Digwa stems from the killing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak on 3 December 2025.

Nowak, a first-year accountancy and finance student at the University of Southampton, was walking home after a night out when he was stabbed five times with a large dagger. He later died at the scene.

The case attracted national attention after evidence showed Digwa and his brother falsely claimed Nowak had racially abused him, assaulted him and knocked off his turban. Police officers initially treated Digwa as the victim and handcuffed the seriously injured Nowak while he repeatedly stated that he had been stabbed and was struggling to breathe.

Bodycam footage of the incident, released with the family's permission, prompted widespread outrage and triggered an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into the police response.

A jury later convicted Digwa of murder, while his mother, Kiran Kaur, was found guilty of assisting an offender after helping conceal the weapon. On 1 June, Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.

During sentencing, the judge rejected claims of self-defence and found that Digwa's false allegations had compounded the suffering experienced by Nowak's family.

Protests, Public Anger and Ongoing Tensions

The speculation comes as tensions linked to the Nowak case continue to simmer.

Earlier this week, two men were jailed for violent disorder following unrest in Southampton after Digwa's sentencing. The disturbances erupted after bodycam footage from the night of Nowak's death entered the public domain.

Court proceedings heard that the violence affected police officers, residents and businesses, injuring officers and causing significant damage and disruption. More than 20 people have been charged in connection with the disorder.

Throughout the controversy, Henry Nowak's family have repeatedly called for accountability and transparency while urging people not to use his death to spread division or hatred.

Meanwhile, Sikh community leaders have condemned Digwa's actions and expressed concern that anger surrounding the case could unfairly affect the wider community.

For now, Digwa remains in custody serving his life sentence.