Who Is Stephen Ogilvie's Rescuer? Belfast Hero Uses Hurling Stick to Stop Knife Attack
Matt McKiernan's quick actions with a hurling stick helped stop a knife attack in Belfast, earning widespread praise
A Belfast father who used a hurling stick to help stop a knife attack in north Belfast has been widely praised after intervening during an assault that left a man seriously injured.
Matt McKiernan, a 32-year-old removals company owner from west Belfast, stepped in alongside other bystanders to help disarm and restrain the suspect after witnessing the attack on Kinnaird Avenue on Monday night. McKiernan, whose name is also spelt Maitiú Mág Tighearnán in Irish, had just returned from hurling practice with his son when he encountered the incident by chance while driving with a friend.
The victim, identified in reports as Stephen Ogilvie, remains in hospital with serious injuries to his eyes, face, neck and back. Police have charged a 30-year-old man with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article in a public place and making threats to kill. The suspect is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court.
How Matt McKiernan Helped Stop the Attack
McKiernan told reporters that he and his friend, identified only as Andre, were driving to a petrol station shortly after 10:30 p.m. when they noticed another vehicle reversing away from the scene. After stopping to investigate, they initially believed they had come across a fight.
As they approached, Andre reportedly spotted a knife and shouted for help. McKiernan had a hurley in the boot of his car following his son's training session and said he acted instinctively after realising the seriousness of the situation.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, McKiernan said he retrieved the hurley and ran towards the attacker, striking him while Andre attempted to restrain him. A third member of the public then helped by kicking the knife away after it was dropped.
The group managed to stop the assault from continuing and held the suspect on the ground until police officers arrived. McKiernan said his immediate concern was preventing the attacker from reaching the injured man again.
Despite being praised by politicians, police and social media users, McKiernan rejected suggestions that he was a hero, saying his primary concern was preventing further harm to the victim.
Police and Politicians Praise Bystanders
Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson acknowledged the actions of the members of the public who intervened and assisted the injured man before emergency services arrived.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the attack as 'sickening' and thanked both first responders and members of the public who stepped in to help.
Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn also praised those involved, telling MPs they had acted at considerable personal risk while helping to protect the victim until police reached the scene.
The attack has drawn significant public attention across Northern Ireland, with footage from the incident circulating widely online.
Focus Remains on Victim's Recovery
Police have confirmed that Stephen Ogilvie remains in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries sustained during the attack.
The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives have urged the public to avoid speculation while enquiries continue.
While the case has prompted wider discussion online, much of the public attention has centred on the actions of the bystanders who intervened before officers arrived. Their response has been widely commended by police and political leaders as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.
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