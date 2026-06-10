A quiet neighbourhood in Northern Ireland was shattered this week when a brutal daytime assault left a resident fighting for his life.

The identity of the victim has now been confirmed, sending shockwaves through the community as authorities struggle to maintain order on the streets. As details of the incident circulate online, the localised violence has rapidly become a flashpoint for broader civil unrest across the city.

Read more After Talay Riley Death, Another Stabbing in North Belfast Sparks Panic Over Rising Violence After Talay Riley Death, Another Stabbing in North Belfast Sparks Panic Over Rising Violence

Violent street clashes broke out across Belfast on Tuesday when anti-immigration demonstrations flared up. The unrest was triggered by the arrest of a Sudanese asylum seeker over a knife attack that was captured on a widely circulated video clip.

Knife Attack Video Sparks Outrage

Stephen Ogilvie has been named by The Sun as the person targeted in the assault, with the publication pointing to a resident who reportedly 'heard Stephen was the victim.' Police have not yet released official confirmation regarding the individual's identity. Additionally, the news outlet published an image of Ogilvie taken after the incident, revealing slight wounding to the area surrounding his eyes.

The incident unfolded in broad daylight on Belfast's Shankill Road. After footage of the assault was captured and shared across social media, it quickly drew the focus of prominent domestic and international far-right figures. Among those reacting was British far-right figure James Robinson, who uploaded the clip to X while rallying local far-right groups to take to the streets.

This is the UK pic.twitter.com/WyCeA6abBk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 9, 2026

Elon Musk further boosted the visibility of the footage, re-sharing it alongside a directory of specific coordinates in the city where the upcoming demonstrations were scheduled to take place.

Who Is Stephen Ogilvie?

According to reports by the US Sun, the individual targeted in the stabbing is a 44-year-old resident who sustained what have been described as 'devastating' wounds. Law enforcement officials later verified the extent of the violence, stating the assault left him with severe trauma across his neck, back, and eyes.

A suspect arrested over a shocking and brutal knife attack on a man in Belfast is believed to be a migrant from Somalia, according to police. The victim suffered serious injuries to his face and neck. Video of the attack has gone viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/7TxDjB6PpP — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2026

Stephen Ogilvie named locally as victim in brutal north Belfast knife attack.



Violent past:



-Wrecked a COVID screen, assaulted police



-Slapped a stroke victim hours after hospital release & attacked her partner.

Tragic attack,



Sources: Irish News & Newsletter court reports pic.twitter.com/B8C96h8SSu — Shadow (@ZioPoison) June 10, 2026

A neighbour told The Sun that Ogilvie lived in a first-floor flat close by. They added that the unidentified suspect had only moved to the area a few days before the attack. The 70-year-old neighbour noted that Ogilvie has 'lived here for around a year and a half and has been a bit of a nuisance, but what's happened to him is absolutely horrendous and I'd never wish that on anybody.'

Knife Attack Ignites Immigration Protests

Tuesday's protests turned violent when demonstrators targeted buildings housing asylum seekers, according to The Guardian. The newspaper reported that a masked group kicked in a front door and threw bricks through the downstairs windows.

The report also pointed out the clear anti-immigration stance of the crowd, who sprayed 'local homes for local people' across walls. In other parts of the city, cars were torched, and people were assaulted while police struggled to bring the riots under control.

Police Declare Critical Incident

Following the stabbing, Northern Ireland's Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson declared the situation a 'critical incident.' Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he noted that the attempted murder would understandably spark feelings ranging from fear to anger across the community, while confirming that police are not treating the assault as a terrorist act.

Police: ‘DO NOT share footage' of Belfast beheading attempt on social media



‘We all remember, over the last two years, significant disorder that only led to damage in our local communities’ pic.twitter.com/v45PxHURu1 — RT (@RT_com) June 9, 2026

The 30-year-old Sudanese man accused of Monday night's knife attack in Belfast is due before a judge today, 10 June, according to Sky News. Along with attempted murder, he is also accused of carrying a blade in public and threatening to kill.