Alex Eala stunned world No 3 Jessica Pegula with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 comeback in Washington DC on Tuesday. The 21-year-old became the first Filipina WTA singles champion, lifting the 2026 Mubadala DC Open title.

Eala arrived in the US capital with quiet momentum, cutting through a heavyweight draw to reach only her second WTA final. She had never previously won at this level.

She dethroned defending champion Leylah Fernandez in the second round, upset world No 10 Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals, then beat former world No 1 Naomi Osaka in the semi-final. That set up a showdown with top seed Pegula, the 32-year-old home favourite who had ended Eala's breakout Miami Open run in last year's semi-finals.

A champion is born 🏆



Alex Eala wins her FIRST WTA title!#MubadalaDCOpen pic.twitter.com/UAKNrAXEf5 — Mubadala DC Open (@mubadaladcopen) August 3, 2026

How Alex Eala Turned Rain Delay Into a Title

The first set suggested Pegula's experience might prevail again. Eala broke first to lead 4-3 and held two break points on the American's serve. Pegula saved both before breaking back and serving out the set to love, demonstrating the composure of a player who had been in this position many times before.

The second set began cagily, with both players holding serve and neither willing to concede an inch. Heavy rain then suspended play with Pegula about to serve. What should have been a straightforward Monday final was pushed back almost 20 hours, eventually resuming close to midnight on Tuesday, Manila time. The delay tested both players' mental resilience in very different ways.

Eala had been here before. A three-set loss to Maya Joint at Eastbourne last year, one Eala had led, had been a lingering mark on her season. She had spoken previously about learning to close out matches she had controlled. This time she returned from the rain break a different player, winning 10 of the final 13 games. Her aggressive returns pinned Pegula behind the baseline and the American's serve began to falter under relentless pressure.

History MADE 🙌



Alex Eala becomes the first Filipina to be crowned a @WTA champion!#MubadalaDCOpen pic.twitter.com/SigkevmrjS — Mubadala DC Open (@mubadaladcopen) August 3, 2026

A 'Bagel' and a Record for Eala in Washington

Eala broke through late in the second set to force a decider at 6-4. She then swept the third set 6-0, a rare 'bagel' against a top-three opponent, as Pegula faded.

Tournament organisers wrote on X that 'a champion is born', adding in a follow-up post: 'History MADE. Alex Eala becomes the first Filipina to be crowned a WTA champion.'

The final set underlined the momentum swing. Eala's depth of shot and return pressure repeatedly exposed Pegula's serve. The American struggled to generate the quick points that had been a feature of her earlier matches in Washington. Eala held serve with increasing authority, facing little danger on her own delivery as she moved to within a game and then a point of the title.

The win marked her ninth career victory over a top-10 player and her seventh of the season, according to tournament officials. These figures underline how far she has progressed from a player largely competing at Challenger level a year ago.

Read more Alex Eala Stuns Naomi Osaka To Reach Historic Washington Open Final as Filipina Star Closes in on First WTA Title Alex Eala Stuns Naomi Osaka To Reach Historic Washington Open Final as Filipina Star Closes in on First WTA Title

She had previously won two WTA Challenger titles, in Guadalajara in 2025 and at the WTA 125 event in Birmingham the same year. The Washington crown is her first at WTA 500 level.

Pegula gave no immediate detailed reaction to the defeat. For Eala, the achievement extends beyond personal redemption. She is the first woman from the Philippines to win a WTA singles title, a landmark that places her alone in the country's tennis history and adds fresh expectation to her next moves on tour.