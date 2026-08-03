Donald Trump has reignited the long-running debate over his golfing reputation after celebrating another club championship victory with a characteristically confident message declaring that his success comes down to one thing: 'talent.'

The US president claimed victory in two senior divisions at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey over the weekend before taking to Truth Social to congratulate himself and take a swipe at the rest of the field.

'I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I'm given very little time to practice, because I'm focused on many other things,' Trump wrote. 'It's called TALENT, and I have it, and they don't!'

The post quickly drew attention beyond the result itself, reviving a controversy that has followed Trump's golf game for years.

Trump Claims Another Bedminster Championship

According to videos shared from the tournament, Trump won both the Super Senior Men's Club Championship, generally contested by golfers aged 65 and over, and the Senior Men's Club Championship, which is typically open to players aged 50 and above, at his Bedminster course.

Trump shares golf shot he hit to win the Bedminster Club Championship: “It’s called TALENT, and I have it, and they don’t!” pic.twitter.com/dzO37YnKrQ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 2, 2026

The victories add to a growing list of titles at one of Trump's own golf clubs. Trump also celebrated wins in the same championships in 2023, while the White House highlighted another Senior Men's Club Championship victory last year. Golf has remained one of Trump's most visible hobbies throughout both of his presidencies, with many of his weekends spent at courses owned by the Trump Organization.

His latest triumph, however, generated as much discussion for the accompanying social media post as it did for the scorecard. Rather than simply celebrating another trophy, Trump's remarks focused on what he described as the difference between himself and his competitors.

Old Questions About Trump's Golf Return

Trump's insistence that he prevailed through 'talent' immediately revived longstanding allegations surrounding his conduct on the golf course. The president has repeatedly denied accusations that he cheats, insisting his success comes from decades of playing experience and a highly competitive approach to the game.

Nevertheless, the claims have resurfaced repeatedly over the years. Among the earliest widely publicised accusations came in 2016, when actor Samuel L. Jackson claimed Trump had cheated during a round they played together.

In 2018, LPGA golfer Suzann Pettersen was widely reported as saying Trump 'cheats like hell,' although she later disputed those reports and denied making the comment. The issue gained wider attention in 2019 with the publication of sportswriter Rick Reilly's book Commander in Cheat.

Reilly cited interviews with golfers, caddies and club members who alleged Trump routinely improved his lie or took liberties with golf rules. The book also claimed caddies at Winged Foot jokingly nicknamed Trump 'Pele,' alleging they had seen him kick golf balls into better positions. Trump has consistently rejected those allegations.

Fresh Claims Keep The Story Alive

The controversy has not faded. Last year, footage filmed during Trump's visit to Scotland spread rapidly across social media after viewers claimed it appeared to show his caddie dropping a golf ball ahead of him before a shot. The clip prompted renewed online speculation but did not establish that any rules had been broken.

Earlier this year, another claim brought fresh attention to the issue. According to The New York Times, the late Senator Lindsey Graham appeared to acknowledge Trump's golfing reputation during confidential 2022 grand jury testimony.

'Some people say you may outdrive him, but you're not going to outdrive his caddy. It is what it is,' Graham reportedly said when asked about Trump's golf game. The remark attracted particular interest because Graham had long been considered one of Trump's closest political allies.

Why One Quote Changed The Conversation

Without the Truth Social post, another Bedminster club championship would likely have remained a routine entry in Trump's lengthy golfing résumé. Instead, his decision to frame the victory around his own 'talent' shifted attention back to a debate that has lingered for years.

Supporters viewed the message as another example of Trump's trademark confidence and willingness to celebrate his achievements publicly. Critics, meanwhile, argued that the boast invited renewed scrutiny of allegations that have shadowed his golfing reputation for nearly a decade.

None of the past accusations has resulted in any formal finding of wrongdoing, and Trump continues to deny claims that he has ever cheated on the golf course.

What is clear is that, once again, a routine club championship became secondary to the conversation surrounding Trump's own words. Even when celebrating another title, the president's golfing reputation remains almost as closely scrutinised as his scorecard.