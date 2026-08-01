Meghan Markle's guest appearance on MasterChef Australia has renewed debate over how the Duchess of Sussex presents herself publicly after asking contestants to address her by her first name rather than her royal title.

The Duchess appeared as a guest judge during Sunday's episode, joining Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli as contestants were challenged to prepare a dish worthy of a Duchess.

The episode also generated widespread discussion online after Prince Harry briefly appeared via FaceTime and Meghan shared rare details about family life with their children.

Meghan Asked Contestants to Call Her 'Meghan'

Speaking to Cafe Casino, brand expert Nick Ede, who has previously described himself as a former friend of Meghan, said her decision to avoid using her royal title may have been intended to make her appear more relatable.

However, he argued that her status as the Duchess of Sussex remains central to her public image.

'I think she wants to be more relatable, but being a judge on any show always relies on your elevated expertise or prestige, so I think it is better to lean into it rather than distance,' Ede said.

He added that many viewers remain interested in the contrast between Meghan's celebrity status and her royal identity.

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One of the most talked-about moments of the episode came when Prince Harry appeared briefly via FaceTime.

Ede described the appearance as a carefully planned television moment rather than a spontaneous interaction, arguing that audiences generally understand how reality television is produced.

'Nothing is spontaneous in the world of constructed reality TV, so this will have been carefully orchestrated, and the audiences know this, but they love Harry, so to have him appear on the show will increase interest and ratings in a big way,' he said.

Neither Meghan nor the programme has commented publicly on whether the segment was pre-planned.

Meghan Shared Rare Insights Into Family Life

Away from the royal discussion, Meghan used the programme to speak about her family's relationship with food.

She described cooking as her 'love language', saying preparing meals is one of the main ways she expresses affection for family and friends.

The Duchess also revealed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoy eating Brussels sprouts, offering another rare glimpse into family life in California.

Meghan and Harry have largely kept their children out of the public eye since stepping back from royal duties, although Meghan has occasionally shared family moments on social media.

Expert Says Royal Identity Remains Difficult to Escape

Ede also suggested that public opinion about Meghan has become deeply polarised, making it difficult for any single television appearance to change perceptions.

'I think, unfortunately, there is no way to change people's perception of her,' he said.

'It is best for her to get on with living her life fully and ignore the negativity.'

The Duchess has frequently spoken about the public scrutiny she has faced since joining the Royal Family, while supporters and critics continue to debate how she balances her royal connections with her post-monarchy public career.