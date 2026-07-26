Luke Littler shattered Phil Taylor's long‑standing World Matchplay records as he demolished Gerwyn Price 18-9 in Blackpool to retain his title, leaving much of the darts world labelling the 19-year-old 'absolutely unplayable'.

Littler averaged 111.53 in the final and 111.04 across the week, tearing past Taylor's tournament record of 106.31, set in 2010. He also eclipsed Taylor's previous final benchmark of 111.23, thrown against Adrian Lewis in 2013.

By the end of the night, Littler had earned £225,000 in prize money, lifting his total on the PDC's two-year order of merit to £3,143,500 and putting him £2.13 million clear of second-placed Luke Humphries.

Littler said the numbers only tell part of the story. 'It's been a crazy week, one of the best weeks of my life with the darts I've played,' he said. 'The stats may look like it's easy but when you're on this stage with how hot it is, it's not easy.'

Historic Retention for Teen Champion

The win means Littler has become only the third player to retain the Matchplay crown, following Taylor and Michael van Gerwen, and he remains on course for a clean sweep of major PDC titles in 2026.

He arrived at the tournament as reigning champion and world number one, having moved quickly through the sport's biggest stages since his breakout at the World Championship.

Record Final: How the Match Was Won

Littler established control early, producing a 167 checkout in the fourth leg to secure an immediate break and move into a 4-1 lead. By the time he went 8-2 ahead, his average had risen to 114.74, close to Taylor's overall Matchplay record of 114.99 in a single game.

His level dipped slightly in the middle sessions, but he still edged both 3-2, keeping Price at arm's length while moving steadily towards the line.

The teenager then hit a 148 checkout to move within one leg of victory, his sixth ton-plus finish of the contest, before holding throw to close out the match and seal his fourth ranking title of the calendar year.

He also struck 12 180s in the final, taking his tournament total to 66 and breaking the record he had set last year.

Price averaged 104.97 in the final, a figure that would win most big-stage matches. His run lifted him to fourth on the order of merit and put him back as Wales' number one ahead of Jonny Clayton.

He could only acknowledge Littler's level afterwards. 'Luke is one in a million. I threw everything at him,' he said. 'If anyone is going to boo this kid, there's something wrong with them. He's fantastic for the sport. I wish he wasn't as good as he is, I would've won a couple more tournaments.'

On social media, reaction focused on the numbers. Journalist Graeme Bailey wrote on X that Littler had produced 'some of the greatest darts ever seen as he sweeps to the World Matchplay – absolutely unplayable'.

Luke Littler produces some the greatest darts ever seen as he sweeps to the World Matchplay - absolutely unplayable. https://t.co/K2n2X7i60p — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) July 26, 2026

Beau Greaves Edges Sherrock in Thriller

The men's final was not the only show in town. Earlier on Sunday, Beau Greaves won her third Women's World Matchplay title in four years, defeating Fallon Sherrock 6-5 in a close final. Greaves started quickly with checkouts of 148 and 144 in consecutive legs, before Sherrock levelled at 5-5.

In the deciding leg, Greaves took out 56 to secure the title.

'I'm not one to celebrate but it was relief in the end,' she said afterwards. 'Fallon is a great lass and an even better darts player.'