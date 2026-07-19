New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox claimed his first career major at The Open Championship in Southport on Sunday. He stole the title at Royal Birkdale after Cameron Young narrowly missed forcing a playoff.

Young carded a stunning 64 but faltered at the very end. That allowed the 39-year-old Fox to seal the victory with a flawless final run.

The final day of the tournament saw several top contenders crumble under pressure on the unforgiving back nine. Young had surged up the leaderboard and looked poised to set the clubhouse target.

However, a costly bogey on the 18th hole derailed his chances. That mistake provided the exact opening Fox needed to claim the Claret Jug without needing extra holes.

There's always two sides to the coin.



The heartbreaking moment for Cameron Young as the cheers ring out from the grandstand around @royalbirkdale's 18th green at @TheOpen pic.twitter.com/XUXfd5r1ON — Today's Golfer (@TheTodaysGolfer) July 19, 2026

The Quiet Sunday That Ryan Fox Turned Into a Masterclass

The atmosphere surrounding the final group was unusually subdued for a major championship Sunday. The two leaders had largely controlled the tournament throughout the week. They drew only scattered fans and polite applause rather than the traditional roars of a raucous crowd.

Walking down the fairway, Fox even turned to a nearby marshal and politely asked, 'Is it always this quiet on a Sunday?'

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Nobody at the venue seemed to believe the ultimate winner would emerge from that final group. The expectation was that the excitement had to be elsewhere on the course.

Yet, on a day when some of the biggest stars in golf faded from the moment, the burly son of a rugby icon held his nerve. Scottie Scheffler surrendered his opportunities early. Sam Burns shot a 36 on the front nine and never recovered a stroke. Si Woo Kim took a solo lead, only to collapse with a disastrous 40 on the back nine.

Ryan Fox. Nerves of steel.



That is how you win The 154th Open. pic.twitter.com/M6YxCYEuXA — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2026

How Ryan Fox Executed the Crucial Final Holes

It was Fox who seized the tournament when it mattered most. He secured back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th holes while his immediate rivals dropped shots. He then arrived at the notoriously difficult 16th hole, a green that almost nobody birdies under pressure.

Hitting out of the thick rough, he miraculously put his approach to just 10 feet and made the putt to grab a share of the lead. A player with 19 professional wins but no top-15 major finishes does not usually pull off that shot. Fox did.

He refused to blink even after suffering a terrible break into a fairway bunker on the par-five 17th. Producing an excellent recovery shot, he managed to get up and down to save a vital par. That resilience set up a dramatic climax on the spiteful 18th hole, a closing test where so many previous contenders had handed the tournament away.

Fox launched a massive 330-yard drive straight between the punishing bunkers that had caught nearly every other ball that afternoon. From there, he hit a 176-yard eight iron that settled exactly 11 feet and seven inches from the pin. Sinking the biggest putt of his life, he finally heard the roars from the grandstands.

With that final stroke, he conquered the title of champion golfer of the year and cemented his place in sporting history. He is now just the fourth Kiwi to win a major championship, joining the elite ranks of Sir Bob Charles, Michael Campbell and three-time winner Lydia Ko. His family name is now celebrated in yet another global sport.