Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are in the middle of secret wedding rumours after photos from their recent luxury family holiday in Mallorca, Spain spread online.

Fans started pointing to matching rings, romantic moments, and reports of a planned ceremony, speculating that wedding bells could finally be ringing for the football icon and his fiancée. Despite the social media frenzy, neither Ronaldo nor Rodríguez has confirmed they are married.

The latest rumours gathered pace after the couple, who have been engaged for nearly a year, were seen enjoying a luxury break with their children in Mallorca.

Images from their recent holiday showed the pair wearing matching rings, prompting Portuguese media to speculate that they could be preparing for a private ceremony in Portugal, although those claims were later challenged by several outlets.

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Holiday Photos Fuel Speculation

The rumours began after Ronaldo and Rodríguez were seen in Mallorca from snapshots posted by Ronaldo himself. In the snapshots, the couple was captured along with Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr., boarding a yacht and wearing matching diamond rings. While the posts made no mention of marriage, many followers focused on the jewellery they wore who claimed it could signal that a wedding had already taken place away from the public eye.

Portuguese media added to the intrigue when it previously reported that the couple were expected to marry in Sintra after what appeared to be a leaked invitation circulated online. Yet those reports were later disputed, with ¡HOLA! confirming that no ceremony was taking place on the reported date. The Spanish publication also noted that the proposed venue remained open to tourists and public events, casting doubt on the earlier claims.

Relationship Continues To Fascinate Fans

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez first met in 2016 when Rodríguez was working at a Gucci store in Madrid. Since then, the couple has built a family together and frequently shared glimpses of their life through social media and Rodríguez's Netflix series. In 2025, their engagement became public, although they have remained private about any plans for their wedding.

Rodríguez has previously indicated that she would prefer an intimate celebration rather than a huge celebrity event. That desire for privacy has become the reason for speculation whenever the couple spend holidays away from the public eye, as fans are often wondering whether the pair has secretly exchanged vows without making an announcement.

No Official Confirmation Yet

Despite the excitement generated by the latest holiday photographs, there is still no evidence that Ronaldo and Rodríguez have secretly tied the knot.

Recent reports indicate that rumours surrounding a 1 August ceremony were inaccurate, and neither the football star nor his partner has publicly confirmed any wedding date or shared details of future plans.

For now, the couple's private family holiday in Mallorca has achieved only one thing, and that is reigniting the long-running curiosity about one of football's most famous relationships. Until either Ronaldo or Rodríguez chooses to speak publicly to address the speculations, the mystery surrounding their long-awaited union is likely to continue, with every new photograph and social media post adding fuel to the rumours.