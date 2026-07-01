President Donald Trump reported more than $580 million (£439 million) in crypto-linked income for 2025, roughly 10 times what the same digital-asset ventures paid him a year earlier, according to a 927-page financial disclosure released on Tuesday.

The filing, published by the US Office of Government Ethics, covers the first year of his second term. It sets out his crypto holdings, property income, licensing deals, and a large portfolio of stocks and bonds.

Most of the crypto total came from World Liberty Financial, the firm co-founded by Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. The disclosure lists about $515 million (£389 million) from sales of the venture's tokens and a further $65 million (£49 million) from equity in the company that controls it, CNBC reported.

The same venture paid him $57.4 million (£43 million) a year earlier, according to the disclosure he filed in June 2025. The increase works out at close to tenfold in 12 months.

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How Crypto Overtook the Property Empire

Trump's digital-asset earnings ran well beyond that one company. He disclosed a separate $635 million (£480 million) in royalties tied to what the filing called 'Celebration Coins', linked to his $TRUMP meme coin business. Broader tallies that fold in those royalties put his total crypto-related income above $1 billion (£756 million), and as high as $1.4 billion (£1.06 billion).

Trump's property businesses also feature heavily in the filing. Golf and club holdings generated more than $290 million (£219 million), and Mar-a-Lago alone accounted for about $77 million (£58 million) in resort-related revenue, up from roughly $50 million (£38 million) a year earlier.

Forbes estimates his net worth at $6 billion (£4.5 billion), up from $2.3 billion (£1.7 billion) in 2024.

World Liberty Financial, launched during the 2024 campaign, sells a governance token called $WLFI and USD1, a stablecoin pegged to the dollar. Trump and his family control roughly 40 per cent of the business.

Congressional Democrats have raised conflict-of-interest objections, pointing to crypto-friendly measures the administration has backed, such as the stablecoin law known as the GENIUS Act, while the president profits from the sector. The White House denies any conflict.

Stock Buys, Settlements, and a Family Windfall

The disclosure also recorded a burst of share buying. On 18 August 2025, Trump made three successive purchases of Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia stock, each valued at between $5 million (£3.8 million) and $25 million (£18.9 million). The Nvidia trade came a week after his administration cleared the chipmaker to resume some sales to China. Figures in the filing appear as ranges rather than exact amounts, as US ethics rules allow.

Legal settlements added more than $80 million (£60 million) from cases involving ABC, CBS, Meta, YouTube, and X, with the proceeds directed to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation.

First Lady Melania Trump separately reported $10.7 million (£8.1 million) from a licensing deal tied to her documentary, and about $6 million (£4.5 million) from NFT and collectibles agreements.

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The filing is far longer than those of recent presidents. Barack Obama's final disclosure ran to eight pages and Joe Biden's to 11, while Vice-President JD Vance's latest form is 17.

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White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly rejected any suggestion of impropriety. 'Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged... in conflicts of interest,' she said, adding that Trump's policies had made the United States 'the crypto capital of the world.'

The tokens behind those earnings have lost much of their value. The $TRUMP meme coin, which climbed above $74 in the days after its January 2025 launch, traded near $1.68 this week. World Liberty's own tokens have fallen about 80 per cent since they began trading in September 2025.