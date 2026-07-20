Marvel Studios' first full 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer puts its biggest draw front and centre, teasing Shang-Chi trading blows with Gambit, Mystique targeting Yelena Belova and the Avengers coming to blows with both the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

Alongside the returns of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, fans are already breaking down every frame to map out the film's major superhero showdowns.

Rather than presenting Earth's Mightiest Heroes as a united front, the trailer suggests that the multiverse has fractured old alliances, forcing the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four into a string of clashes before they can confront Doom.

It is a familiar Marvel pattern, with heroes fighting first and teaming up later, but on a scale the trailer positions as larger than before.

With alternate realities colliding, several unexpected match-ups take centre stage, hinting that 'Avengers: Doomsday' may feature some of the franchise's biggest ensemble battles. Although Marvel has not confirmed every confrontation shown in the trailer, these are the main fights viewers believe are being teased.

Every Major Fight Teased in the 'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer

Have you taken the time to watch the trailer for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film? Here are the showdowns that were hinted at in the new teaser.

Shang-Chi vs Gambit

One of the trailer's most eye-catching moments sees Simu Liu's Shang-Chi squaring off against Channing Tatum's Gambit.

The brief exchange suggests a close-quarters battle between Shang-Chi's mystical Ten Rings and Gambit's kinetic-charged playing cards and bo staff.

While the trailer does not reveal why the pair are fighting, the multiversal confusion appears to pit heroes from different realities against one another before they realise Doctor Doom is the true enemy.

Mystique vs Yelena Belova

Another blink-and-you'll-miss-it sequence shows Rebecca Romijn's Mystique facing Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

The match-up could become one of the film's more unpredictable fights. Mystique's shapeshifting abilities make her one of Marvel's most deceptive mutants, while Yelena remains one of the MCU's most skilled assassins after the events of 'Black Widow' and 'Thunderbolts'.

Whether the confrontation is based on mistaken identity or deliberate manipulation remains one of the trailer's unanswered questions.

Thor vs Doctor Doom

Chris Hemsworth's Thor appears to confront Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom during one of the trailer's largest battlefield sequences.

Although only a few seconds are shown, the footage hints at an early confrontation between Asgard's God of Thunder and the film's central villain, whose blend of advanced technology and mystical powers could make him unlike previous opponents Thor has faced.

Avengers vs X-Men

Perhaps the trailer's biggest surprise is the apparent hostility between the Avengers and the returning X-Men.

Instead of arriving as allies, the two teams appear ready to battle, with explosions, powers and weapons flying before cooler heads seem to prevail. The footage suggests that the multiverse collision has left both sides unsure who to trust.

Fantastic Four vs The Avengers

Marvel also teases tension between the Fantastic Four and Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Although the trailer stops short of showing a full-scale battle, several scenes imply the newly introduced Fantastic Four initially view the Avengers as potential enemies rather than allies, continuing Marvel's tradition of superhero misunderstandings before the eventual team-up.

Why the Heroes Are Fighting

The trailer strongly suggests the answer lies in the multiverse.

With multiple realities colliding, heroes appear to encounter unfamiliar versions of one another, making conflict more likely. Doctor Doom may even be manipulating events behind the scenes, ensuring that Earth's defenders spend time fighting each other rather than focusing on him.

That would fit Victor von Doom's established role in Marvel stories as a long-term strategist.

A Multiversal War Before the Main Event

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While Marvel has yet to reveal the complete plot of 'Avengers: Doomsday', the trailer presents a story that is not a straightforward heroes-versus-villain set-up.

Instead, the film appears poised to feature a series of match-ups before the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men unite against Doctor Doom.

If the trailer is any indication, 'Avengers: Doomsday' could feature some of the most ambitious superhero battles Marvel Studios has attempted, setting the stage for a multiversal war where even the heroes cannot immediately tell friend from foe.

'Avengers: Doomsday' will premiere in theatres on 18 December 2026.